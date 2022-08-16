ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jamie Carragher rips into Lisandro Martinez claiming the 5ft 9in defender is too small to 'play in a Premier League back four' as United's opponents will target the 24-year-old after his poor performance against Brentford

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jamie Carragher criticised Lisandro Martinez for his performance against Brentford on Saturday and said that the 5ft 9in defender would never succeed in the Premier League.

The centre-back joined Manchester United in July after signing a £55million deal from Ajax. The switch has seen him link back up with his former boss Erik ten Hag after playing under the Dutch manager for three years.

However, Martinez has struggled to his the ground running at Old Trafford and came under-fire following his performance during United's 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hDlr_0hJkcLqq00
Jamie Carragher criticised Lisandro Martinez (above) for his performance against Brentford

Carragher said 'you should never judge players too early' but aired his concerns over the signing of Martinez. He said the 24-year-old's height would be an issue for Erik ten Hag.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks Martinez is too small to play in a back four system. He says that defender would be more suited to a left-back position or a back three style.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: 'The other problem he's got is the signing of Lisandro Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nt2o3_0hJkcLqq00
Carragher said 'you should never judge players too early' but aired his concerns over Martinez

'Now, we should never judge managers or players too early, but I'm convinced this can't work because the size of him playing in a back four.

'Maybe he could go left-back, maybe he could play in a back three, but in a back four, he cannot play there in the Premier League.'

Standing at 5ft 9in, Martinez is currently the smallest centre-back in the Premier League and the height difference was apparent in United's mortifying loss on Saturday.

Both Brighton and Brentford targeted Martinez individually. They played long balls over the top in the direction of the 24-year-old defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9rVW_0hJkcLqq00
Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRv6s_0hJkcLqq00
Carragher said Martinez would never succeed in the Premier League as he is 5ft 9in tall

Carragher went on to further his point by using fact and statistics. He said: 'Brighton are one of the best passing teams you'll see in the Premier League.

'So against Manchester United, they actually went 20 per cent of their passes long, the highest they've done since August 2021, the start of last season.

'Last season's average was 12 per cent, so they doubled what they were doing because of the size of the Manchester United centre-back.

'Brentford's manager, Thomas Frank, mentioned what Brighton did after the game. They went from 16 per cent to 21 per cent, again another jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHHR9_0hJkcLqq00
The Sky Sports pundit said that teams are starting to individually target the defender 

'And the reason why they're gonna have a huge problem with [Martinez] at centre-back is every single team that play Manchester United - maybe bar Man City and Liverpool, who might feel, 'we don't need to change for Man United' - should target that. And if they don't, they're crackers.

'They really should do that and I think [United] have got a huge problem. And Ten Hag has got his finger prints a little bit over this team, and I think the two or three things he's influenced are not working.'

Comments / 0

