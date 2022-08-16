Duncan Mayor Clyde ‘Rog’ Rogers passes away

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Duncan Mayor Clyde “Rog” Rogers passed away late Monday, the town announced. He was 64.

The Town of Duncan said Rogers, who had been mayor since July 2017, passed away at his home Monday evening.

“Mayor Rogers has led the town thru many years of unprecedented growth, the construction and opening of the town event center and helped to bring many unique events to the town,” the town wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “His passion for the town, his passion for the team, and the people of the town was contagious.”

His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 at Duncan First Baptist Church, according to Stribling Funeral Home.

