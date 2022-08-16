Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida Woman Charged In Two States With Murders Of Missing Alabama Couple
A woman is under arrest after cadaver dogs led investigators to two bodies buried on a private property in Florida. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, is charged with murder in connection with a missing couple from Dothan, Alabama, police announced Saturday. Although the remains of two bodies found on the Bonifay, Florida, property have yet to be formally identified, police believe they belong to Damien Lamorris Bell, 42, and his girlfriend, Shauna Marie Terry, 37, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since July 8.
Man killed in shootout with Alabama robbers posing as stranded motorists in national forest
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
‘Please keep praying.’ A Florida car chase and shootout put a police dog in jeopardy
K9 Huk, a police dog with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was shot three times during a confrontation that left two people dead. The K9 was released into a car with three armed suspects following a shootout and car crash near Jacksonville Zoo, Director Joe Cowan said at a briefing. After a suspect shot at Huk, five officers returned fire to remove the dog from the car.
A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
Why Florida’s Ron DeSantis suspended an elected state attorney
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has already imposed abortion restrictions. But after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Republican governor vowed to go further and "expand" restrictions on reproductive rights. What does that mean in practical terms? No one seems to have any idea, and DeSantis —...
Orlando FreeFall death: Tyre Sampson's family takes legal action as lawmakers file bill in his name
Lawmakers in Florida will honor the teenager who died after he fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride in the next legislative session with a new bill in his name. On Wednesday afternoon, family and friends gathered on what would have been the teen’s 15th birthday as State Rep. Geraldine Thompson announced she would be introducing the "Tyre Sampson Law" to improve rider safety on amusement rides, Fox 35 of Orlando reported.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0