Names of 3 killed in collision along Oregon Coast released

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — The three people killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Lincoln City have been identified.

Claude Segerson, 69, Matthew Phillips, 31, and Christopher Padilla, 30, all of the Oregon town of Otis, died Monday, Oregon State Police said.

The crash happened at around 10:40 a.m. about two miles north of Lincoln Beach.

Police said initial investigation shows Phillips was heading south in a Chevrolet S-19 Blazer when he crossed the highway’s center line and hit a Freightliner Dump Truck head-on.

The dump truck, driven by Segerson, was sent down an embankment, while the Blazer stopped in the northbound lanes, police said. Both drivers and Phillips’ passenger, Padilla, were pronounced dead at the scene.

