Summit County, UT

KPCW

Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County

YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons

Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12

Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Fractional ownership will change the very nature of Park City neighborhoods

Housing availability and cost is a complex ongoing problem facing Utah as we remain one of the fastest growing states in the nation. Balancing the need for affordable housing while still preserving open space and maintaining the character of existing neighborhoods is especially challenging. Unfortunately, there is a new player in the housing market that particularly threatens established single-family home neighborhoods in Summit County and throughout the state.
PARK CITY, UT
PLANetizen

Salt Lake City Streets To Get Traffic Calming

Almost two decades after Salt Lake City’s last traffic calming projects, a rise in pedestrian deaths has prompted the city to revive its traffic calming program. Jordan Miller details the city’s plan in an article for the Salt Lake Tribune. A 2019 study assessed the city’s most dangerous...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City School District Child Care Center closing

The Park City School District Child Care Center announced over the weekend that it’s permanently closing next month. School district employees and other parents who rely on the service are now scrambling. Students aren’t in Park City School District classrooms until Wednesday. But teachers prepping for the year ahead...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City Council considers future park, trees, taxes

A new park, taxes and tree management are among the topics the Heber City Council will focus on in Tuesday’s regular meeting. A public park on land donated by Red Ledges will include a playground, rock climbing and restrooms. The 15-acre space between the development and northeastern Heber neighborhoods will also have an open lawn and trails.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Hospitality Award goes to long-time lodging local

Saying "This town is a great place to live, play and work," Teri Whitney encourages positive thinking. The Park City Chamber of Commerce gives a hospitality award every year in the name of Myles Rademan. Rademan has a long history with Park City, starting in 1986 when he took a job at city hall as planning director. He was the director of information for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now he’s the head of the city’s Leadership program.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
CLEARFIELD, UT
KPCW

Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision

After approving a new resort earlier this month, the Midway City Council has a relatively light agenda Tuesday. It will consider a new subdivision and future performing arts centers in town. The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts...
MIDWAY, UT
kuer.org

State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’

The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

