Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County
YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students. Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID...
utahbusiness.com
New development in Old Town, Park City announced by Dentons
Park City — Dentons is representing King Development on its voluntary cleanup and zoning approvals for nine new homes on the Alice Claim, a historic mining property on nine acres at the top of Old Town, Park City, Utah below the Silver King Mine. After purchasing the brownfield property in 2005, King began conducting a voluntary cleanup in 2008 to remove contaminated soils and surface waters. Working through a decade-long zoning process, Park City approved the Alice Claim subdivision plat for nine single-family home lots. This past week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (UDEQ) issued to King a certificate of completion for the cleanup that was recorded with the Summit County Recorder and which secures limited liability protection for King and future buyers and lenders. King plans to close its first lot sale in the next few weeks.
Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12
Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
$150 million in bonds up for vote after Wasatch County school board public hearing
In a meeting Thursday evening, the Wasatch County Board of Education is expected to approve $150 million in debt for a new high school. But first, taxpayers have a chance to be heard. The public hearing follows the required timeline for issuing lease revenue bonds which don’t require voter approval....
Wasatch County, Heber City council members address lobbying meeting with Governor Cox
A week after Heber City and Wasatch County officials met with Governor Spencer Cox in violation of Utah's Open and Public Meetings Act, local officials shared insights about what happened. Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco said she and Wasatch County Council members lobbied the governor last week about a plan...
UPDATE: Scheduled power outage on August 19 is Canceled
UPDATE (8/18/22 at 4:38 p.m.): The scheduled power outage for August 19 is canceled per Rocky Mountain Power. A reschedule date for the outage has not been chosen yet. PARK […]
Park Record
Guest editorial: Fractional ownership will change the very nature of Park City neighborhoods
Housing availability and cost is a complex ongoing problem facing Utah as we remain one of the fastest growing states in the nation. Balancing the need for affordable housing while still preserving open space and maintaining the character of existing neighborhoods is especially challenging. Unfortunately, there is a new player in the housing market that particularly threatens established single-family home neighborhoods in Summit County and throughout the state.
PLANetizen
Salt Lake City Streets To Get Traffic Calming
Almost two decades after Salt Lake City’s last traffic calming projects, a rise in pedestrian deaths has prompted the city to revive its traffic calming program. Jordan Miller details the city’s plan in an article for the Salt Lake Tribune. A 2019 study assessed the city’s most dangerous...
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
kjzz.com
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Park City School District Child Care Center closing
The Park City School District Child Care Center announced over the weekend that it’s permanently closing next month. School district employees and other parents who rely on the service are now scrambling. Students aren’t in Park City School District classrooms until Wednesday. But teachers prepping for the year ahead...
Heber City Council considers future park, trees, taxes
A new park, taxes and tree management are among the topics the Heber City Council will focus on in Tuesday’s regular meeting. A public park on land donated by Red Ledges will include a playground, rock climbing and restrooms. The 15-acre space between the development and northeastern Heber neighborhoods will also have an open lawn and trails.
Multiple injuries after UTA bus slams into vehicles in Salt Lake City
Multiple people were injured after a Utah Transit Authority bus crashed into several vehicles during the rush hour commute in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday.
Hospitality Award goes to long-time lodging local
Saying "This town is a great place to live, play and work," Teri Whitney encourages positive thinking. The Park City Chamber of Commerce gives a hospitality award every year in the name of Myles Rademan. Rademan has a long history with Park City, starting in 1986 when he took a job at city hall as planning director. He was the director of information for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Now he’s the head of the city’s Leadership program.
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
KSLTV
Davis School District installs district-wide surveillance system
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Davis School District now has an around-the-clock monitoring center, where it can keep eyes on cameras and conditions across 120 buildings. It’s part of a major upgrade to security ahead of the new school year. The building controls monitoring center was as about the...
Midway to consider rule change to allow theater, new subdivision
After approving a new resort earlier this month, the Midway City Council has a relatively light agenda Tuesday. It will consider a new subdivision and future performing arts centers in town. The council will discuss allowing performing arts centers in its Commercial-2 zone, at the request of the Midway Arts...
Lobbying session with Gov. Cox and Wasatch County Council violated open meeting law
After Gov. Cox spoke to the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce last Monday, he met for 15 minutes with local elected officials including state Rep. Mike Kohler and four Wasatch County councilors. Heber Mayor Heidi Franco told KPCW she had arranged the meeting ahead of time with Cox’s office and...
kuer.org
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
