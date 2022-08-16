ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Georgia man suspected of raping women while posing as a priest: police

Georgia police are desperately searching for an accused rapist who allegedly pretends to be a youth pastor before sexually assaulting women. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is suspected of rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. Police have not revealed how many victims Johnson has allegedly abused, but are looking for tips to discern more information about him.
DUNWOODY, GA
The Citizen Online

Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot

Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Fox News

Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery

Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two more inmates die in DeKalb County Jail

Two inmates were found hanging in their jail cells this week at the DeKalb County Jail. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were unrelated incidents. The two deaths make a total of four inmate deaths at the jail in the last month. According to the sheriff’s...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Catalytic Converters#Marijuana#Decatur St#Fox News Digital
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Career criminals found guilty of trafficking firearms, controlled substances

ATHENS,Ga. — An Atlanta man was convicted of several charges in connection to an undercover operation into illegal guns and drug trafficking in Athens. The U.S. Department of Justice says Robert Booker Sr., 44, is an armed criminal and a career offender. He faces a maximum lifetime of imprisonment for his crimes. His conviction follows a co-defendant who entered a guilty plea last week in the case.
ATHENS, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Woman Loses Several Hundred Dollars To Scammer

Phone scams can be scary enough when you get a call claiming to be someone from the government or a bank. When it comes to family, most people don’t think twice about doing what they have to do to ensure the safety of a loved one. According to WSB-TV,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Councilwoman heads effort to shut down nuisance gas station

Dozens of residents joined community leaders and elected officials in an effort to shut down a southwest Atlanta gas station for good. Police have responded to the Citgo on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive more than 100 times already this year.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for dozens of volunteers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers. Sheriff Melody Maddox says working with community volunteers will be a win-win situation. She launched the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Community Volunteer Program. "This allows them to come in and see what the sheriff's office does and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
styleblueprint.com

Buford Highway: Atlanta’s International Food Mecca

Our list of must-try restaurants on Buford Highway would never fit into a single article. With more than 125 international restaurants within a seven-mile stretch, this culturally rich corridor provides a taste of home to immigrants from around the world while also making a name for itself as Atlanta’s ultimate destination for foodies.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy