ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

‘I got this’: Emmanuel Rivera brings quiet confidence, natural ability to Diamondbacks lineup

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Leer en español

It was the late innings of the last game of the minor league season, and then-Kansas City Royals prospect Emmanuel Rivera needed a hit. His hitting coach, Jesus Azuaje, had been tracking the race for the South Atlantic League batting crown, and he knew Rivera was about to come a fraction of a point short of winning.

“I said, ‘Hey, right now, you need to get a hit. Not walk, not hit by a pitch -- you need to get a hit,’” Azuaje recalled. “He looked at me and I still remember that smile, and he said, ‘I got this.’ And then he hit a bullet off the center field wall in Hagerstown.”

Since his early days in the minors, Rivera has been both a pure hitter and a confident one, attributes that help to explain why he is such an intriguing pickup for the Diamondbacks, who acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline earlier this month.

Through nine games with his new team, Rivera, 26, has put on an impressive display, spraying balls to all fields with power. He is 11 for 31 (.355) with three doubles, four homers and four walks for the Diamondbacks. He has also played a capable third base, showing good hands and a strong arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJUV6_0hJka5k300

None of this seems to come as a surprise to some of those who knew him best with the Royals, who drafted him in the 19th round in 2015 out of Puerto Rico.

“He’s very savvy when it comes to hitting,” said Abraham Nunez, a hitting coach in the Royals’ system who had Rivera for two seasons. “He understands the strike zone. He understands who he is as a hitter. He has an identity as a hitter that is very clear.”

Nunez recalls having conversations with Rivera about hitting that he is seldom able to have with hitters so young. He remembered presenting data to Rivera about his tendencies at the plate. He expected the information would surprise him. Instead, Rivera was well aware.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Nunez said. “He was ahead of the curve for his age at the time.”

Rivera is said to be a natural line-drive hitter with an all-fields approach. He does not chase much, nor does he swing and miss an excessive amount. In 2017, the year he won the batting title on the last day of the season, Rivera hit .310. His power output was limited until 2021, when he connected for 19 homers in just 270 at-bats with Triple-A Omaha.

“It’s a normal progression in players,” Rivera said, speaking through interpreter Alex Arpiza. “The older you get, you get that manly strength as you develop.”

For some hitters, power is often the last tool to develop, and people with the Royals have been expecting it to come for Rivera for years.

“It’s a little bit untapped right now,” said Omaha manager Scott Thorman, who coached Rivera at multiple stops in the minors. “But what you saw the other night is a good indication of what he can do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMrpR_0hJka5k300

Thorman was referring to a Rivera’s opposite-field homer against Rockies right-hander Jose Urena, whose 96 mph fastball was hit on a line over the right-field fence at Chase Field.

“It’s always been in there,” Thorman said. “When he turns on the ball, that’s really when he hits his power stride. I think there’s a lot in the tank in that regard with him. He’s really finding his power stroke.”

Rivera is said to be quiet in the clubhouse, but the part of his personality his former coaches all reference is his confidence. Nunez saw it firsthand in A-ball at a time when Rivera was going through a miserable slump.

“He goes, ‘You know what? These guys are getting me out now, but they’re going to regret it later,’” Nunez said. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘This is a different level. I’m figuring it out. When I get hot, they’re not going to be able to stop me.’

“He had the kind of self-confidence that you want every hitter to have. He believes that nobody can beat him.”

Said Rivera: “The most difficult thing to do in baseball is to hit. You always have to maintain a positive mind-set. That’s the type of player I’ve always been.”

The Royals have a slew of players who either have played third in the majors this year or are expected to be options at the position in the near future. That depth made it easier for them to part with Rivera. He joins a Diamondbacks organization that had been looking for months to add a right-handed bat to the infield.

“That’s going to be a good opportunity for him to be able to play more, play every day, and be able to put up some numbers,” Azuaje said. “I think if you give him the opportunity to go out there and play every day, he will put up good numbers.”

Said Nunez: “He’s going to shine if he gets an opportunity to play. He’s the type of player that the more he plays the better he gets.”

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ‘I got this’: Emmanuel Rivera brings quiet confidence, natural ability to Diamondbacks lineup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mariners embrace ‘chaos ball’ against Angels

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais called it "chaos ball." It certainly worked for the Mariners on Monday night, as they scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series. The teams will meet again Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland A's cut fan favorite Stephen Piscotty to make way for rookie prospect

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A's at Texas on...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
ABC News

Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies

ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. The Rockies lost starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon in the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Philly

Phillies CF Brandon Marsh leaves game vs. Reds with apparent knee injury

CINCINNATI (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent knee injury after attempting to make a play on a Jonathan India home run.Marsh collided hard into the right-center field wall at Great American Ball Park attempting to rob the home run in the third inning.Marsh left the game, walking off the field with the Phillies' athletic trainer.Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson told reporters the team is awaiting the results of an MRI, but team doctors preliminarily believe it's a bone bruise. There's no word on his availability going forward at this time.Matt Vierling moved from left field to center field while infielder Nick Maton entered the game to play left field.It was Maton's first appearance in the outfield in the majors. Maton has played two games in center field in his professional career -- in 2021 in Triple A.Kyle Schwarber was out of the lineup for the fifth straight game Tuesday because of a strained right calf. The Phillies hope to get Schwarber back on Friday.The Phillies ended up beating the Reds, 11-4, to earn their 10,000th win in franchise history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending two-run homer off Ian Kennedy after Thairo Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Giants came back against Arizona's bullpen after D-backs ace Merrill Kelly outdueled Jakob Junis. Christian...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Thorman
MLB

Here's the 2022 Arizona Fall League schedule and teams

While the summer season is nearing its climax, some of baseball’s top prospects are already getting their plans together for the autumn. The Arizona Fall League revealed its 2022 season schedule on Wednesday. The showcase circuit for baseball’s top young talent will begin its 90-game campaign on Monday, Oct. 3 with the season concluding with the AFL Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 12.
MLB
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals notebook: O-line has a 'Fridge,' but also a 'Freezer' in rookie Marquis Hayes

Much has been made during training camp about the toughness and aggressive behavior free-agent right guard Will Hernandez has brought to the Cardinals’ offensive line. Hernandez’s chippy playing style has earned him the nickname “Fridge” from his linemates. But every Fridge needs a “Freezer” and the Cardinals found themselves one in rookie left guard Marquis Hayes, a seventh-round draft pick out of Oklahoma. Hayes got some extra work with the first-team offense during Thursday’s practice at State...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Leer En Espa Ol#The South Atlantic League
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'Versatile' Cedric Henderson Jr. ready to contribute to UA basketball any way he's needed

Playing basketball seemed like a no-brainer for Cedric Henderson Jr. Henderson’s father, Cedric Henderson Sr., played college ball at Memphis, spent five seasons with the NBA’s Cavaliers and Warriors, and played overseas. Yet, Cedric Jr. — a wing who transferred to Arizona from Campbell in June — said Tuesday that he never felt pushed...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy