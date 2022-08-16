Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Study shows manufacturing’s multi-billion dollar impact on Peoria area
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A recent study is bringing Illinois’ manufacturing scene to the spotlight for its multi-billion dollar economic impact, and it’s directly affecting the Central Illinois area. Manufacturing matters, that’s the message of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association as industry leaders tour the state. Wednesday, the tour made a stop at Morton Industries. “Manufacturing […]
Central Illinois Proud
Duckworth talks job growth, public transportation needs in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) addressed the need for public transportation to meet the need for growth in trade jobs during a Thursday stop in Bartonville. Duckworth discussed job growth with representatives from West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, which represents 15,000 union members...
Central Illinois Proud
Redbirds flock back to campus for fall semester
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University redbirds have begun flocking back to campus for the fall semester. Move-in week started Monday and will continue through the weekend. Classes start Monday, Aug 22 and many expect this school year to look more like 2019. “I would say students are...
kbsi23.com
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
Central Illinois Proud
Springfield Clinic highlights Morton Pediatrics center
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic is highlighting its Morton Pediatrics location. Dr. Kacey Zobrist completed her residency at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and received a graduate degree from Bradley University in Peoria. She attended A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, Mo., for medical school. Dr. Zobrist remembers telling her parents while she was in kindergarten that she wanted to be a “kid” doctor.
JB Pritzker agrees to televised Illinois governor debates
NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D) has agreed to attend two exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. in October. The first “Your Local Election Headquarters: Illinois Governor Debate” will take place on October 4th at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. The second debate will […]
Central Illinois Proud
How Bradley University is celebrating its 125th anniversary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 125 years in the making, Bradley University is celebrating a huge milestone this year. “For 125 years, we’ve been driving change in generations, we’re going to be driving change for 125 years in the future,” said Becky Mills, associate vice president of marketing and communications at the university.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
Central Illinois Proud
More relief for those with disabilities, Peoria hospital reveals new remodels
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. The hospital is a partnership between OSF HealthCare and Kindred Hospitals. Together, they celebrated and introduced the newly remodeled facilities and patient rooms. There are a total of 29...
Why The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Is Changing Names Again
You've known it as The MARK, the iWireless Center and for the last 5 years, the TaxSlayer Center. But the place we go for concerts, hockey, football and more will soon have a new name. Today The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority sent a notice that they "will be...
Central Illinois Proud
New mental health initiative launching in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program is launching in Peoria to help address mental health needs. Leaders are calling it the Annie Malone Mental Health Initiative. The initiative is focused on teaching trusted community partners how to identify mental health disorders. It will allow community members to refer individuals in low-income communities or communities of color to mental health services in the area.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois sees worsening drought this week, but relief is on the way
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest NOAA Drought Monitor released Thursday morning showed that drought conditions worsened across Central Illinois over the past week. This isn’t really a surprise given that the area has seen little to no rain over in the last week. Since the last update,...
Central Illinois Proud
BN schools grapple with para-professional shortage
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many students in the twin cities returning to school this week, with McLean County Unit 5 starting Wednesday and Bloomington District 87 starting Thursday. Both districts are anticipating a fairly regular school year, free of a lot of COVID-19 restrictions however both Unit 5 and...
foxillinois.com
$34.6 billion investment in Illinois infrastructure
CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced last week a $34.6 billion program to improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports, and ports over the next six years. Out of the $34.6 billion, $6.36 billion will go towards highway reconstruction, $6.4 billion for bridge improvements, $2.03 billion...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
hoiabc.com
Local businesses face fines for lack of compliance with retirement plans
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Half of Americans have less than $5,000 saved for retirement. A state initiative aims to change that, with some hefty fines if businesses don’t comply. The ‘Illinois Secure Choice Program’ was started in 2018, offered to employers who don’t already have a plan...
WGNtv.com
New solar facility to produce clean energy for IL
There isn’t often a lot of attention paid to how the electricity we all use here in the Chicago area is generated–nor is there much attention to the very real efforts underway to reduce the heat retaining carbon released into the atmosphere. That’s why this article caught my attention. There are interesting and positive moves underway which continue toward cleaner production of electricity. Unfortunately, NO alternative is perfect–the goal is to look to alternatives which put us on a glide-path toward less polluting energy production.
Central Illinois Proud
Kickapoo Creek Winery location listed for sale
EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — The location of a former popular Central Illinois winery is up for sale. The 13-acre five-building property formerly known as Kickapoo Creek Winery is listed on the Kepple Real Estate Group website for $1,300,000. As of Aug. 18, that listing is still available. Owners closed...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
