Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Emergency lights installed at Liberty to enhance safety

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University’s Office of Security & Public Safety has activated 13 emergency “blue light call boxes” across campus as part of enhancements made with safety and security in mind. “The safety of our students and our entire campus community is our...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Harvest Foundation launches Program Hope for 20th anniversary

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The Harvest Foundation is a non-profit organization that has invested over $152 million in grant funds back into the community. As part of the celebration, the Harvest Foundation announced it is starting Project Hope. Project Hope will allow...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family

ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Police Department holds community engagement walk

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is strengthening its relationship with the community. Members of the police department are hosting a community engagement walk at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing Thursday night. The walks are to build trust between officers and members of the community...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Superintendent looks to new school year, with students back on track

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White says she’s excited to get students back in the classroom and back on track after two very challenging years. “I’m always excited to start a new school year. I hope everyone else is excited too,” White told WDBJ7...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville: "Destination city"

With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
chathamstartribune.com

Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair

The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Little Green Hive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I would have never, in my wildest dreams, thought that this was possible,” said Little Green Hive Coffee & Smootie Bar owner Sharon Ponce. Sharon Ponce’s wildest dreams did, in fact, become reality with Little Green Hive, and just like the business motto, for Sharon, coffee is personal.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility

Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA

