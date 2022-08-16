Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.AndTheRestIsHerStoryStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city school employees gather for annual convocation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Roanoke City Public Schools return to their classrooms Tuesday. Their teachers are already back on the job. After two challenging years dominated by the pandemic, they say they’re excited for a fresh start. With members of the marching bands laying down the beat...
WSLS
Martinsville, Roanoke County among local school districts with rising SOL passing rates
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – While students and teachers are preparing for the new school year, the Virginia Department of Education is reflecting on last year’s Standard of Learning test results, which were released Thursday afternoon. Virginia’s State Superintendent Jillian Balow said the state’s overall passing scores are up...
WDBJ7.com
Emergency lights installed at Liberty to enhance safety
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - Liberty University’s Office of Security & Public Safety has activated 13 emergency “blue light call boxes” across campus as part of enhancements made with safety and security in mind. “The safety of our students and our entire campus community is our...
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation launches Program Hope for 20th anniversary
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Foundation celebrated its 20th anniversary Tuesday. The Harvest Foundation is a non-profit organization that has invested over $152 million in grant funds back into the community. As part of the celebration, the Harvest Foundation announced it is starting Project Hope. Project Hope will allow...
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
WSLS
Carilion Cancer Center receives $1M donation from local family
ROANOKE, Va. – Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke dedicated their lives to giving back. “We’re very blessed and have been very fortunate in our lives,” Bill said. “I’ve always been a believer from my parents, and my wife Shireen from her parents as well, to give back to the community when you can.”
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department holds community engagement walk
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is strengthening its relationship with the community. Members of the police department are hosting a community engagement walk at the intersection of Seeland Road and Jones Crossing Thursday night. The walks are to build trust between officers and members of the community...
WDBJ7.com
Superintendent looks to new school year, with students back on track
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Verletta White says she’s excited to get students back in the classroom and back on track after two very challenging years. “I’m always excited to start a new school year. I hope everyone else is excited too,” White told WDBJ7...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville: "Destination city"
With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke church raises $1.7 million for local missions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Roanoke has raised $1.7 million for local mission campaigns in the community. Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for community members in need. The money will also go to the Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents.
timesvirginian.com
Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director
The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
chathamstartribune.com
Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair
The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Why optional isn’t always optional when it comes to college applications
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Preparing for college means more time hitting the books, as students gear up for the SAT and ACT. “Every single large-scale study that’s ever been conducted on the SAT and ACT has shown that they improve a student’s chances of success in college,” says David Blobaum with the National Test Prep Association.
wfirnews.com
New Roanoke cafe offers first donate-what-you-can concept
A new cafe in Roanoke brings a first-of-its-kind model to the Star City. Instead of set prices, they ask you to donate what you can. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSET
'H.E.A.R.T. Walk' in Danville will reach out to community after homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — In response to the homicide in Danville on August 16, the Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. walk, which is short for Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma. The only goal of the walk is to reach out to the community to show residents...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Little Green Hive
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I would have never, in my wildest dreams, thought that this was possible,” said Little Green Hive Coffee & Smootie Bar owner Sharon Ponce. Sharon Ponce’s wildest dreams did, in fact, become reality with Little Green Hive, and just like the business motto, for Sharon, coffee is personal.
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
Franklin News Post
Carilion postpones major new mental health care facility
Carilion Clinic is pausing the planned construction of a new behavioral health center — originally part of $300 million expansion on its Roanoke campus — to integrate lessons learned from the pandemic, its CEO said Tuesday. Calling the pandemic a world-changing crisis, but one with some “silver lining”...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
