Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
The View hosts shocked after Whoopi Goldberg gives them a ‘rear’ look & flaunts her figure during game on live TV show
WHOOPI Goldberg has left her cohosts on The View in shock after showing off her "rear view" during a live show. The moderator flaunted her figure during a game with guest Michael Strahan. Good Morning America star Michael joined the co-hosts to play a special The View edition of The...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details
Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Is Jon Batiste Leaving 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'?
Jon Batiste is officially leaving "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" after seven years.
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach Calls out Michael Strahan on Live TV for Hilarious Reaction
Michael Strahan is going viral on TikTok, but perhaps not int he way he had hoped. The Good Morning America co-host's spot was. blown up recently on-air after he made a big reaction off-camera. However, eyes were soon all on him. Strahan was in the background of a segment featuring...
NFL・
Popculture
'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26
Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV. Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts. Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Major New Project, Will It Pull Her Away From Hosting Gig?
Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire of some major drama on her talk show The View. Recent controversy came courtesy of her especially cranky cohost, Joy Behar, in addition to making some controversial on-air comments herself. However, will she continue to feature in the long-running TV show much longer? Goldberg recently appeared alongside The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan for a mini round of the fun game show. But more recently, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed work on a major new project. And the announcement has left The View fans to wonder what that means for her current role.
‘The View’: How Often Will Ana Navarro Be Appearing on the Show?
Ana Navarro is stepping up her role on The View. But she will still remain a part-time panelist. Navarro has been a recurring guest host on the daytime TV talk show since 2013. The well-known political strategist plays to the conservative side of the daily arguments. And after Meghan McCain exited the series last year, Navarro became a more frequent face.
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joy Behar SHOUTS At Fan Asking If 'The View' Is 'Scripted' After Lashing Out At Crew Member During Live Taping
Joy Behar was anything but a ray of sunshine on set of The View. After a live segment of Hot Topics with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, the ladies had an off-camera question and answer segment with the audience as pre-recorded footage played, it was reported.Aside from reportedly shouting at a crew member to "hurry up" during the segment, Behar lost her cool when asked if the hosts discuss what they're going to say during the Hot Topics beforehand. NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE MEMBER OF 'THE VIEW'Though...
Joy Behar 'Glad To Be Fired' From 'The View' In 2013, 'Sick Of The Show At That Point'
As The View continues to make headlines as of late, Joy Behar adds fuel to the fire.The long-time cohost revealed in a new interview that she was happy when the beloved morning talk show served her walking papers back in 2013."I was glad to be fired," the 67-year-old candidly recalled in a story published Wednesday, July 27. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why." 'THE VIEW': TWITTER REACTS TO ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REPORTEDLY JOINING AS PERMANENT CO-HOSTAccording to Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote the book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive...
‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors
The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
The View’s ex-host Star Jones reveals new TV gig as fellow talk show alum sends her support
STAR Jones, a former host of The View, has started prepping for a brand new TV gig. It’s been over 15 years since the 60-year-old left the beloved talk show, and now she’s getting some love from a fellow alum for her new series. On Monday, August 22,...
Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL・
Brian Stelter is leaving CNN, and Sunday media show 'Reliable Sources' will end
Anchor Brian Stelter is leaving CNN as his Sunday show, "Reliable Sources," comes to an end this weekend. Stelter, the network's chief media correspondent, who joined the network in 2013 and will host his last show Sunday, is departing CNN entirely, a company spokesperson confirmed. Amy Entelis, CNN Worldwide’s executive...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Popculture
Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot
Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
Comments / 0