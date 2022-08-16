ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

The Wendy Williams staff allegedly enabled her drinking but now that the show is over they are spilling details

Wendy Williams staff is talking now that they no longer have jobs. The former employees of The Wendy Williams show are speaking out regarding the talk show host's struggles with sobriety during her 13-year run. Now that they no longer have jobs they fear losing some of the staff is making startling allegations against their former boss. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter about Wendy's alleged condition during the final years on the daytime talk show prior to her going on hiatus and finally being unable to continue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ryan
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Hoda
Popculture

'The View' Announces 2 New Permanent Co-Hosts for Season 26

Following a recent stint of guest co-hosts including the return of Elisabeth Hasselbeck this week, The View has officially confirmed two new hosts — though they will be quite familiar to show viewers. On Thursday, panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg made the announcement revealing how Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are confirmed as full-time hosts alongside her daytime co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the upcoming Season 26.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytime Television#Cnn#Abc#Variety Sunny Hostin Inks#Conservative Co Host
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Major New Project, Will It Pull Her Away From Hosting Gig?

Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire of some major drama on her talk show The View. Recent controversy came courtesy of her especially cranky cohost, Joy Behar, in addition to making some controversial on-air comments herself. However, will she continue to feature in the long-running TV show much longer? Goldberg recently appeared alongside The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan for a mini round of the fun game show. But more recently, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed work on a major new project. And the announcement has left The View fans to wonder what that means for her current role.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’: How Often Will Ana Navarro Be Appearing on the Show?

Ana Navarro is stepping up her role on The View. But she will still remain a part-time panelist. Navarro has been a recurring guest host on the daytime TV talk show since 2013. The well-known political strategist plays to the conservative side of the daily arguments. And after Meghan McCain exited the series last year, Navarro became a more frequent face.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar SHOUTS At Fan Asking If 'The View' Is 'Scripted' After Lashing Out At Crew Member During Live Taping

Joy Behar was anything but a ray of sunshine on set of The View. After a live segment of Hot Topics with cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, the ladies had an off-camera question and answer segment with the audience as pre-recorded footage played, it was reported.Aside from reportedly shouting at a crew member to "hurry up" during the segment, Behar lost her cool when asked if the hosts discuss what they're going to say during the Hot Topics beforehand. NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE MEMBER OF 'THE VIEW'Though...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar 'Glad To Be Fired' From 'The View' In 2013, 'Sick Of The Show At That Point'

As The View continues to make headlines as of late, Joy Behar adds fuel to the fire.The long-time cohost revealed in a new interview that she was happy when the beloved morning talk show served her walking papers back in 2013."I was glad to be fired," the 67-year-old candidly recalled in a story published Wednesday, July 27. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why." 'THE VIEW': TWITTER REACTS TO ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN REPORTEDLY JOINING AS PERMANENT CO-HOSTAccording to Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote the book “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors

The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Seth Meyers Says David Letterman Was Nervous In Return To ‘Late Night’ As Guest – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers said that when David Letterman was a guest this past season to celebrate the late-night show’s 40th anniversary, Letterman was still nervous. Letterman was the original host of NBC’s 12:30 a.m. talk show, and returned for an interview on the show’s anniversary in February. Meyers, speaking during an appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event, said that Letterman still checked in with him during commercial breaks. “The funny thing about Letterman is I think he said something along the lines of, ‘I hope that’s all...
NFL
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Netflix Orders Classic ABC Reality Series for Reboot

Netflix is developing a reboot of The Mole, the hit ABC reality series hosted by a pre-fame Anderson Cooper. The new version is expected to debut on the streamer this fall, reports Variety. The first season will run 10 episodes and feature players competing for a money prize, but their efforts are thwarted by a "mole" in the group.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy