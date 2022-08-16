ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton set to battle with Ligue 1 side Nice for Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz, while the Toffees are also interested in Brighton forward Neal Maupay... and Idrissa Gana Gueye is closing in on a return to Goodison Park

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Nice have made a £10m offer for Blackburn Rovers Chile international striker Ben Brereton-Diaz, 23, but face competition from Everton.

Brereton Diaz scored 22 goals in the Championship last term, and could now be set for a move to the Premier League if Everton can fend off Nice in the race for his signature.

Frank Lampard is desperate to improve his attacking options after selling Richarlison to Tottenham, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Everton are showing an interest in Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz
Everton have also identified Neal Maupay as an option to strengthen their attack
Frank Lampard has watched his side score just once in their opening two league games

Brereton Diaz is not the only option for the Toffees, as they are still in the frame for Brighton striker Neal Maupay who has been discussing a £15m move to Nottingham Forest.

Fulham have also lodged their interest in the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Goodison club are finally close to a breakthrough in talks with PSG for Idrissa Gana Gueye.

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is nearer a return to Everton after leaving the club in 2019

They had threatened to walk away from the deal for the 32-year-old last week and discussed a move for Red Bull Salzburg's Mo Camara.

However, all parties have since returned to the table and a two year contract agreement is expected over the next 24 hours.

Gueye spent three years at Everton between 2016 and 2019, where he made 108 appearances before moving to the French capital.

He has since won Ligue 1 twice with PSG, plus the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal earlier this year.

