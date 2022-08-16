Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Obituary: Sue White
Suzanna “Sue” Lenae White was born on November 21, 1969 in Grand Junction, Colorado. As a child she resided in Meeker, Colorado until moving to Craig, Colorado at the age of 7 where she met some of her lifelong friends. Sue, as she was most widely known, graduated...
Craig Daily Press
OREC hosts listening session in Craig
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, known as OREC, will be holding community presentations and listening sessions on Aug. 23 and 24 in Steamboat and Craig. OREC provides advocacy and resources for stakeholders, businesses and communities that rely on the continued health of the outdoor recreation industry economy. OREC recently launched its first ever competitive grant program that will invest $4.1 million into the development and recovery of outdoor industries in Colorado.
Craig Daily Press
Load up on fruits and veggies at the Craig farmers market
The De Vries Farm out of Grand Junction, Colo. is a family owned and operated farm that has been coming to Craig for over 40 years. Stacey De Vries, who helps run the stand with his dad and sister, said he was five years old when the family first started bringing their roadside farmers market to Craig.
Craig Daily Press
History in Focus: A hero in difficult times
The Vietnam era is usually remembered as a time of political unrest, anger, and division. Despite this narrative, the courage and lack of self-preservation of Moffat County’s William E. Adams earned him the Medal of Honor…but cost him his life. The legacy of his actions in the waning days of the Vietnam War are important for us to consider in our own lives.
Craig Daily Press
Faith: All things denote there is a God
I’m writing this from the passenger seat of the family car as my dear wife takes a turn at the wheel on our journey home to Craig from Southern California. We’re on Interstate 70 in Eastern Utah, between Richfield, Utah, and the Colorado state line. If you know the drive, we fairly recently passed Eagle Canyon at the time of the writing of this paragraph.
Craig Daily Press
Scranton: Here we go starting off a new school year
Our local schools might actually get off to, dare it be said, a normal start this year. After two grueling years of interruptions such as at-home learning, Zoom classrooms, contact-tracing, mask wearing, virtue signaling, and fear mongering, this fall seems largely as though it will be a smooth back-to-school experience for our local kids.
Craig Daily Press
NWCCI partners with several organizations to hold youth transition resource round up Aug. 31
The Northwest Colorado Center for Independence has teamed up with several local, regional, and state organizations to bring the Youth Transition Round Up to Craig. On Aug. 31, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. the Craig Chamber of Commerce Showroom at 775 Yampa Ave. will be full of booths and tables for families to gather information on youth transition resources.
Craig Daily Press
MCSD Whiteboard: Longtime local educator and administrator takes reins as principal of Sunset Elementary
Sunset Elementary has a new principal. Andi Murphy returned to Moffat County School district after a year as principal at Meeker Elementary to take over the role as principal at Sunset Elementary, as Jill Hafey left the position to become our superintendent. MCSD Whiteboard sat down with Mrs. Murphy to...
Craig Daily Press
Agency seeks feedback on needs of local aging community
The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado is holding a conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 1-3 p.m. at the Senior Social Center in Craig to get feedback for the community about the needs of our local aging population. The AAoA is a regional organization that plans, coordinates, and...
Craig Daily Press
Letter: We need strong track records, not charisma in Colorado House District 26
Voters need to look to track records, not charisma, to choose the best advocate for Northwest Colorado. At the time of deciding to run, only one of our House District 26 candidates was living in Northwest Colorado. The other constantly talks about growing up in Steamboat, but fails to mention that she was not a resident for many years before running. In fact, the last time she was elected as the Boulder County Democratic Vice Chair — again — was just a few months before redistricting was completed. Then, she moved back to Steamboat and announced her candidacy as a Steamboat local.
Craig Daily Press
Crime rate in Craig climbs over the summer
Craig police continued to see increased calls and crime reports over the month of July, which officers said could be attributed to an increase of visitors. Capt. Doug Conrad reported to City Council this month that the overall number of citations have increased compared to last month and the same month last year.
Craig Daily Press
Children’s Health Fair launches early childhood screenings
As the end of summer and the beginning of school approach, local families are starting to access resources for their younger kids who will be starting school for the first time. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, several local human service agencies came together to create a one-stop-shop for children up to...
Craig Daily Press
Northwest Colorado Health offers free diabetes prevention program
Northwest Colorado Health will be hosting a free healthy lifestyle program starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 745 Russell St. in Craig. The diabetes prevention program will help community members learn, build skills and improve health behaviors to lower their risk of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Craig Daily Press
Search for man who went missing during Rainbow Gathering uncovers few clues
Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a ground search along with dog teams on Saturday, Aug. 13, looking for a 31-year-old Iowa man who was reported missing from his campsite at the Rainbow Gathering in north Routt County. Routt County Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman said 12 people searched...
