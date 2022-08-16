Effective: 2022-08-18 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-18 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coral Pink Sand Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

KANE COUNTY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO