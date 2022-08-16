ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Police cruiser t-boned in downtown Spokane

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Officer’s car was t-boned in downtown Spokane on Tuesday.

The crash took place near 2nd and Stevens. The officer was responding to a report of a fight at STA center when they were hit by a red truck in the intersection.

Police said a victim reported a suspect trying to stab them. Officers who did arrive at the fight scene found a person being uncooperative and armed with a knife. That person was taken into custody after being tased.

No one was hurt in the crash and no one will be cited. SPD will be conducting an investigation to see if the officer was driving too fast.

SPD says if the investigation shows that the cruiser was going too fast, the officer will have to participate in a form of training.

There will also be slight traffic delays in the area. One lane going westbound is open, and two lanes going southbound are open.

Comments / 9

FJBLGB
2d ago

I almost hit one head on yesterday He came around a corner the wrong way on a one way no lights no sirens nothing until I slammed on my brakes thankfully no one behind me and the officer did turn his lights on there was an emergency on the sidewalk right there next to where we stopped

Reply
5
 

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

