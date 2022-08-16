ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA pay for Mike White, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson rises annually. Buyout, bonus details.

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
The total compensation for new Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White and women’s basketball coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson will rise each of the six years of the agreements they reached separately with the school, according to their memorandums of understanding obtained Tuesday under an open records request.

White will make $3.4 million in the first year and that increases $100,000 each year to $3.9 million in the final year of the deal in 2027-2028.

Abrahamson-Henderson will make $950,000 in the first year and that rises $25,000 each year to $1.075 million in the final year in 2027-2028.

Georgia also picked up the tab for $1.3 million that White would have owed Florida for his buyout for leaving as its coach. It also will pay for Abrahamson-Henderson’s buyout with UCF. That figure with UCF wasn’t specified in the Georgia MOU, but the Orlando Sentinel reported the buyout is more than $1.4 million.

Both of their UGA deals have up to $450,000 in performance bonuses.

The MOUs were dated on the days their hires were announced—March 13 for White and March 26 for Abrahamson-Henderson.

As for the buyout if Georgia were to fire White without cause, it would owe him about $7.41 million after the third year of the contract and about $5 million after the fourth year. The contract is fully guaranteed in the first year but drops to 65 percent guaranteed thereafter.

White would owe Georgia $11 million if he left in the first year of his contract, $9 million in the second year and $7.5 million in the third.

If White leads Georgia to an NCAA tournament berth—something it last reached in 2015—he would get $37,500 or $75,000 for a Sweet 16 trip and $125,000 for a Final 4 and $250,000 for a national title.

An SEC tournament championship is worth $25,000 and an SEC regular season championship is worth $50,000.

If Georgia finished in the top third in the APR and GSR academic measurements, he would get $50,000.

Abrahamson-Henderson has the same bonus structure.

Her contract includes a salary pool for her three full-time assistants of between $600,000-$700,000.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: UGA pay for Mike White, Katie Abrahamson-Henderson rises annually. Buyout, bonus details.

