Student tickets reduced for LCPS athletic events. Here are the details.

By Staff Reports
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES - Friday night lights return to the Field of Dreams Aug. 19 and Las Cruces Public Schools is lowering the cost of student tickets from $5 to $2.

Event tickets had previously been $5 across the board for all attendees. This season, adult tickets will remain $5, children under 6 years old are free and students can get into all athletic events for $2 at the gate.

The price reduction does not include district or state playoff games or tournaments, which are managed by the New Mexico Activities Association, the district reported.

“Our community is limited when it comes to entertainment for our young people,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos in a news release. “The district is working on that, and we are proud to announce reduced ticket prices for students.”

Ramos added that the reduction in cost was to encourage families to attend athletic events across the district.

The first varsity football game of the season at the Field of Dreams will pit Organ Mountain High School against Albuquerque High. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the gate.

All games at the Field of Dreams will be livestreamed at www.lcps.tv. A game schedule organized by high school can be found here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
