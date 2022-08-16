ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Disturbing details emerge in ‘murder’ of mom-of-one after ‘two women lured her to apartment’

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4yFy_0hJkYaFb00

A YOUNG mother was allegedly murdered by two women who police say lured her into an apartment over a possible love triangle.

Ashley Bocanegra, 30, was ambushed in a disturbing attack that resulted in two arrests, Georgia police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaU4n_0hJkYaFb00
Ashley Bocanegra, 30, died after a brutal attack over an apparent love triangle, cops say Credit: Facebook/china167
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FTw5M_0hJkYaFb00
Antonetta Steves, 27, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and robbery Credit: Gwinnett County police

Antonetta Steves, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, have been charged with Bocanegra’s murder, as well as aggravated battery and robbery.

The suspects are accused of luring Bocanegra into an apartment on August 11 and attacking her in a fight stemming from a love triangle, Gwinnett County Police said.

Gonzalez’s brother was reportedly romantically involved with Stevens and Bocanegra, and their relationship was the alleged motive behind the attack.

The suspects also reportedly stole Bocanegra’s cellphone, cops said.

Bocanegra, mother to a young boy, suffered “severe injuries” from the fight and died at the hospital, said police.

Bocanegra’s sister, Jessica Roche, told 11Alive that her sister had to be flown to a different hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

“They fractured her ribs and her liver,” Roche claimed.

“She couldn’t breathe out of her mouth. They had to put the tube in.”

Bocanegra died before surgery could be performed on her.

Gonzalez’s brother was also reportedly in the apartment at the time of the attack and had “injuries all over his shoulders and back,” according to 11Alive.

Bocanegra’s family described her as a happy person who was so “full of life,” in a GoFundMe created to cover funeral expenses.

She is survived by her seven-year-old son.

“She was such a happy individual who lit up the room as soon as she walked in,” the fundraiser says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGZXs_0hJkYaFb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KwLXj_0hJkYaFb00

“Ashley was born & raised in NYC and moved to Georgia for a better life for herself and her son.”

Stevens and Gonzalez are currently in jail without bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XG7J5_0hJkYaFb00
Janine Gonzalez, 17, has also been charged and reportedly told police that her brother had been romantically involved with both Stevens and Bocanegra Credit: Gwinnett County police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0wMc_0hJkYaFb00
Bocanegra is survived by a seven-year-old son Credit: Facebook/china167

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
TOLEDO, OH
rolling out

Fighting game in detention center causes young boy to lose his life

On Aug. 16, a former juvenile correctional officer in South Georgia was arrested after a boy in custody died during a “fight game” that he arranged. Thomas Lee Hicks is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violating his oath. Hicks is booked into Ware County Jail without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Alabama teen father arrested after toddler found crawling on the edge of a roadway

DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested after his toddler was reportedly found crawling on the edge of a roadway. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, on July 20, a motorist saw the toddler while traveling in the 2100 block of Webb Road and called 911. The motorist reportedly held the child until authorities arrived at the scene.
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lured#Violent Crime#Gwinnett County Police#Gofundme
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father

A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
NBC News

4 children dead in Alaska after boy fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself, authorities say

Four children are dead in Alaska after a 15-year-old boy is believed to have shot three of his siblings before taking his own life, state troopers told local media. Alaska State Troopers received a report of a shooting in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision, north of Fairbanks, just before 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, NBC affiliate KTUU, which is based in Anchorage, Alaska, reported.
FAIRBANKS, AK
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
679K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy