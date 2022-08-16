Disturbing details emerge in ‘murder’ of mom-of-one after ‘two women lured her to apartment’

A YOUNG mother was allegedly murdered by two women who police say lured her into an apartment over a possible love triangle.

Ashley Bocanegra, 30, was ambushed in a disturbing attack that resulted in two arrests, Georgia police said.

Ashley Bocanegra, 30, died after a brutal attack over an apparent love triangle, cops say Credit: Facebook/china167

Antonetta Steves, 27, has been charged with murder, aggravated battery, and robbery Credit: Gwinnett County police

Antonetta Steves, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17, have been charged with Bocanegra’s murder, as well as aggravated battery and robbery.

The suspects are accused of luring Bocanegra into an apartment on August 11 and attacking her in a fight stemming from a love triangle, Gwinnett County Police said.

Gonzalez’s brother was reportedly romantically involved with Stevens and Bocanegra, and their relationship was the alleged motive behind the attack.

The suspects also reportedly stole Bocanegra’s cellphone, cops said.

Bocanegra, mother to a young boy, suffered “severe injuries” from the fight and died at the hospital, said police.

Bocanegra’s sister, Jessica Roche, told 11Alive that her sister had to be flown to a different hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

“They fractured her ribs and her liver,” Roche claimed.

“She couldn’t breathe out of her mouth. They had to put the tube in.”

Bocanegra died before surgery could be performed on her.

Gonzalez’s brother was also reportedly in the apartment at the time of the attack and had “injuries all over his shoulders and back,” according to 11Alive.

Bocanegra’s family described her as a happy person who was so “full of life,” in a GoFundMe created to cover funeral expenses.

She is survived by her seven-year-old son.

“She was such a happy individual who lit up the room as soon as she walked in,” the fundraiser says.

“Ashley was born & raised in NYC and moved to Georgia for a better life for herself and her son.”

Stevens and Gonzalez are currently in jail without bond.

Janine Gonzalez, 17, has also been charged and reportedly told police that her brother had been romantically involved with both Stevens and Bocanegra Credit: Gwinnett County police