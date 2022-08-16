ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from Virginia Beach dealership

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ukC2_0hJkYD9000

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole catalytic converters from vehicles inside the lot of a car dealership in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers responded to Hall Toyota in the 1800 block of Laskin Road around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. When they got to the scene, the officers were told that several catalytic converters had just been removed from vehicles in the lot.

After further investigation, police were able to find the suspect vehicle on I-264 with two men inside along with the stolen property.

Police then arrested the two men. 28-year-old Portsmouth resident Ronald Mayhew and 51-year-old Justin Dillon, from Virginia Beach, have both been charged with two counts each of catalytic converter theft, destruction of property, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN6FK_0hJkYD9000
    Justin Dillon, August 16, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyiJR_0hJkYD9000
    Ronald Mayhew, August 16, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. Breakneck broadband: Data speeds to make quantum …. 2022 proving to be a record year in car thefts. ‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal …...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Cars
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
13News Now

Deadly shooting in Norfolk's Wards Corner neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers were sent to Wards Corner Thursday afternoon to investigate a double shooting. When they got to the intersection of East Little Creek Road and Granby Street around 3 p.m., they found two people hurt. One man died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#P3#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing eviction

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Dozens of residents at Portsmouth apartment facing …. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Breakneck broadband: Data speeds to make quantum …. 2022 proving to be a record year in car thefts. ‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

41K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy