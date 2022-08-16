Read full article on original website
2022 Shreveport Classic announced
Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The program...
This 16-Year-Old Is Making People Smile All Over North Bossier
When You Get Great Service in Shreveport-Bossier It Is Hard to Forget. It's no secret that there is a shortage of great employees all over town, so when you go somewhere and have fabulous service it's hard to forget a friendly face. My neighbor and I go to Chick-fil-A once...
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
This Shreveport Company Lets You Rent an Exotic Ride for the Day
My Friend and I Stopped By a Powersports Store When We Both Caught Ourselves Focused on the Slingshot in the Showroom. The Polaris Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle that looks like a batmobile, okay to me it looks like a batmobile for some reason. The point is if you've seen one of these around town you know how much fun they are.
Amazon fulfillment center delayed; no opening date available
SHREVEPORT, La. – Construction work is still ongoing at the Amazon fulfillment center, but an exact date for its opening is still unknown. Jessica Breaux, representing Amazon Thursday morning during an informal Zoom meeting of the Caddo Commission’s Amazon TIF Committee, said construction is continuing on the exterior shell as well as inside with the material and equipment needed to eventually operate the center.
OPPORTUNITY: Grand Bayou Resort
Grand Bayou Resort is looking for: Gatehouse/reservations staff, full or part time (basic computer/office skills needed), Housekeeping staff, full or part time, and Maintenance/groundskeepers, full or part time. Applications available at the gatehouse. Salary depends on experience. Grand Bayou Resort, 5286 Hwy 784, Coushatta, LA 71019. 318-932-0066. To report an...
Millions of dollars to be invested in Shreveport healthcare corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major announcement Monday signals change for the future of the healthcare corridor in Shreveport. Leaders from SporTran, City of Shreveport, Biomedical Research Foundation, LSU Health, Ochsner LSU Health Academic Center and the Louisiana DOTD detailed upcoming public transit and infrastructure improvements to the Shreveport Healthcare and Development Corridor provided by the USDOT RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) Grant. Shreveport was one of a handful of communities in Louisiana to be awarded funds.
Tasty Tuesday: California Bar & Grill
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you're looking for a great place for lunch, look no more. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe found a place in Bossier City with excellent food and a west coast vibe. It's the California Bar & Grill at 1903 Benton Road.
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program
The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it’s an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
Chick-fil-A hosting back-to-school night Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive in Shreveport is hosting a back-to-school night for parents and students alike. It’ll be held Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A on Youree Drive (7010 Youree Dr.). There will be games and fun for the kids, as well as giveaways for the adults.
Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. All 16 recent graduates passed their NCLEX on the first try. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Community Policing Program initially started...
Red River Revel adopts new way to pay for festival goods
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Red River Revel Festival are introducing a new way to pay for things at the event this year. They say attendees will now receive wristbands they can load money onto. These can be scanned to pay for food and beverages. The new method...
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
5 Things I Miss in Shreveport
Progress isn't always all it's cracked up to be. It seems we want to make things 'bigger & better,' but sometimes the original is... well... better. (Who thought it was a good idea to remake the Pink Panther movies? As much as I love Steve Martin, even he couldn't improve on Peter Sellers' original Inspector Clouseau.) A search of Shreveport history shows that we've lost some absolutely beautiful buildings both in downtown, and throughout the city. And when new buildings are built, there seems to be no thought to aesthetics, or actual personality... it's strictly functionality.
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member. The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.
Shreveport businesses hiring, offering apprenticeships at Goodwill Industries job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00...
Young Professionals Initiative names 40 Under Forty Class of 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Young Professionals Initiative of Northwest Louisiana, a program of the Greater Shreveport Chamber, has announced announce the 40 Under Forty Class of 2022. “We are excited to honor the newest class of young professionals who are changing the shape of Northwest Louisiana,” said Carly Koen, YPI...
GSU & NSU to face off in Shreveport Classic
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s only a month left until the Shreveport Classic returns on Saturday, Sept. 10!. The college football game is held annually at the Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University will be going head-to-head. The matchup will mark just the sixth time these two teams have played against each other.
Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles. Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter. Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen...
UPDATE: I-20 Westbound Shut Down in Downtown Shreveport Early Thursday AM
Shreveport Police have now opened I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport. A representative for the Shreveport Police Department told KEEL News that officers responded to a traffic accident early this morning and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim has been transported to a local hospital and detectives are on the scene investigating. I-20 westbound in downtown Shreveport remains closed. Motorists are being forced to exit at the Spring/Market Street exit.
