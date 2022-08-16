ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Titans Trade for Safety Tyree Gillespie

The Tennessee Titans completed a trade today with the Las Vegas Raiders. They have acquired Safety Tyree Gillespie. The Titans will send a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Raiders for Gillespie’s services. Gillespie played college at Missouri and was drafted by the Raiders in...
Yardbarker

Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh

A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
Yardbarker

Titans Officially Trade For S Tyree Gillespie, Waive TE Briley Moore

Tennessee traded a conditional late-round pick in exchange for Gillespie on Tuesday. Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract. In 2021, Gillespie appeared in 11 games and...
Yardbarker

Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line

Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
