Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers announce the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters
On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL’s deadline to limit the roster to 85 players, the Pittsburgh Steelers made some moves to switch things up at linebacker. The Steelers announced the signing of former Falcons linebacker James Vaughters. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tuzar Skipper with an injury designation.
Steelers add running back Max Borghi to roster, waive running back Master Teague
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of transactions at running back on Thursday, adding Max Borghi to the 85-man roster
Yardbarker
Titans Trade for Safety Tyree Gillespie
The Tennessee Titans completed a trade today with the Las Vegas Raiders. They have acquired Safety Tyree Gillespie. The Titans will send a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Raiders for Gillespie’s services. Gillespie played college at Missouri and was drafted by the Raiders in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
247Sports
San Francisco 49ers release former Ole Miss star DL Robert Nkemdiche
The San Francisco 49ers released former Ole Miss star and No. 1 recruit Robert Nkemdiche. Prior to his stint in San Francisco, Nkemdiche played with the division rival Seattle Seahawks. He spent all of 2021 there and totaled 12 tackles and a pass deflection. In June 2019, Nkemdiche was arrested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Titans Officially Trade For S Tyree Gillespie, Waive TE Briley Moore
Tennessee traded a conditional late-round pick in exchange for Gillespie on Tuesday. Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract. In 2021, Gillespie appeared in 11 games and...
Is TE Eric Ebron Interested in Joining the Panthers?
Carolina could use some help at tight end.
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
Comments / 0