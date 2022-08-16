Read full article on original website
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
Solar storm: Where the auroras are visible in Missouri
Will you be able to see the aurora borealis from St. Louis tonight? It depends where you are and where you look.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
Head to Campbell for the Missouri Peach Fair’s final weekend (LISTEN)
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
Missouri woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Hyundai Accent driven by Cindal S. Lee, 30, Galt, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Trenton. The vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022
(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Fire protection districts in the Ozarks searching for new volunteer firefighters
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As the Lake of the Ozarks grows, the calls for service also increase. In July, Mid-County Fire Protection District surpassed a record of 270 calls in a month. They wouldn’t have been able to do that without the volunteer firefighters helping alongside the paid ones. Some fire districts at the lake are strictly volunteer as well.
Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line
Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
RAW: Giuliani arrives at Georgia courthouse
A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
