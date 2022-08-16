ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

KYTV

Drought may impact the black walnut harvest in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent drought in the Ozarks could impact the size and amount of black walnuts. Trees conserve water. During a drought, there is not as much available for other processes like walnut growth. The good news is that our walnut trees are more able to handle...
KICK AM 1530

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022

(Sedalia, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri’s unemployment rate is 2.5%, or about 80,000 Missourians who don’t have a job. He addressed a large crowd attending Thursday’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. He told the audience the two-point-five percent jobless rate is the lowest ever since the state began keeping track of unemployment stats 50 years ago. By comparison, the national unemployment rate last month was three-point-five percent with about five-point-seven million jobless people.
Kait 8

M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Fire protection districts in the Ozarks searching for new volunteer firefighters

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - As the Lake of the Ozarks grows, the calls for service also increase. In July, Mid-County Fire Protection District surpassed a record of 270 calls in a month. They wouldn’t have been able to do that without the volunteer firefighters helping alongside the paid ones. Some fire districts at the lake are strictly volunteer as well.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
Kait 8

Southeast Missouri fire chief to retire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - A fire chief in Dunklin County has plans to retire in September. Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain left his retirement letter on the podium of Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “And again, with my family’s blessings and with Lord Jesus Christ’s blessing, it was best...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Ozark County Times

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opens on Highway 5 at state line

Beer Belly’s Bar and Grill opened last week off Highway 5, south of Gainesville, near the Missouri - Arkansas state line in a building that formerly housed The Ranch House. Owners are, from left, Tony and wife Jessi Walrath along with Tony’s parents Rich and Sally Long. Tony and Jessi also own Live Edge Bar and Grill in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
GAINESVILLE, MO
KYTV

RAW: Giuliani arrives at Georgia courthouse

A Florida man is thankful to be alive after fighting off an alligator. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & quiet Thursday before our weekend rain chances. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has our Thursday staying quiet & warm as he tracks our next storm system that will bring some rain chances back in for the upcoming weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
Kait 8

Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
SIKESTON, MO
showmeprogress.com

Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022

The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE

