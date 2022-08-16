ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Old Glory Honor Flight this weekend in Appleton

(WFRV) – There will be a lot of movement on the runway in Appleton this weekend but there’s one flight that won’t leave the tarmac. Diane MacDonald visited Local 5 Live with details on Old Glory Honor Flight, what the fundraiser means to the community and how you can enjoy the event where there will be a plane pull, airfare giveaways from Appleton airport, food trucks, Veterans exhibits and more.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Packers Kickoff Weekend includes free Train concert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Drops of Jupiter” rockers Train will help kickoff the Green Bay Packers 2022 season. The Kickoff Weekend concert starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Train will perform outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot. The concert is...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon pays off for local charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon continued to be felt Tuesday as it presented checks to its charity partners. The event awarded $100,000 in total to the Greater Green Bay YMCA and NEW Community Shelter. Since 2000, the event has donated more than...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"

Since 2000, the marathon has donated more than $1.7 million to 24 local charities. Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years in spectacular way

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!. On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old. The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton opens pickleball complex

APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Food and family fun at the Oconto County Fair

(WFRV) – The Oconto County Fair is underway, with the main entertainment lineup kicking off Thursday, August 18. A member of the fair board stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly to talk about improvements to the fair, many suggested by the community. To see a full schedule of fair events visit https://ocontocountyfair.org/
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Operation Football: Thursday Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Check out the highlights above from 5 area games on Thursday night. Neenah beat De Pere 46-7, Appleton North edged GBSW 15-13, Kaukauna beat Ashwaubenon 35-14, Bay Port won at Middleton 38-21, while Kaukauna won at Ashwaubenon 35-14.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
villageofhoward.com

Join us for the Howard Community Fireworks Show on Sept. 4!

The Village of Howard hosts a family friendly Community Fireworks Show each year. The 2022 Howard Community Event and Fireworks Show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 4. Family friendly fun -- including live music, a food truck rally, and children's activities -- will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Howard Commons grounds, and a professional fireworks display will follow immediately afterward.
HOWARD, WI

