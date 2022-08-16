Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
Old Glory Honor Flight this weekend in Appleton
(WFRV) – There will be a lot of movement on the runway in Appleton this weekend but there’s one flight that won’t leave the tarmac. Diane MacDonald visited Local 5 Live with details on Old Glory Honor Flight, what the fundraiser means to the community and how you can enjoy the event where there will be a plane pull, airfare giveaways from Appleton airport, food trucks, Veterans exhibits and more.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers Kickoff Weekend includes free Train concert
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Drops of Jupiter” rockers Train will help kickoff the Green Bay Packers 2022 season. The Kickoff Weekend concert starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. Train will perform outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot. The concert is...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Dyckesville double amputee embraces mission of kindness
DYCKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Faced with a major life decision a few years ago, a Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors. A big reason for that is because he’s always lending a helping hand, despite his new disability. This week in Small Towns, we travel...
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT, POSITIVELY CHARGED MINUTES: A battery that runs on humidity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has talked about a project creating jet fuel out of thin air. Now here’s a project that you could see closer to home: Creating electricity out of the air. Scientists have developed a very thin rechargeable battery that charges itself using moisture...
WBAY Green Bay
Cellcom Green Bay Marathon pays off for local charities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon continued to be felt Tuesday as it presented checks to its charity partners. The event awarded $100,000 in total to the Greater Green Bay YMCA and NEW Community Shelter. Since 2000, the event has donated more than...
wearegreenbay.com
Look up: Cops appearing on Dunkin’ rooftops in N.E. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A strong stereotype that has followed police officers is their love for any kind of donuts and even stronger coffee. Well, cops all across the state are rising to the occasion and sitting on the roofs of Dunkin’ Donuts to help the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After"
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years in spectacular way
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!. On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old. The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton opens pickleball complex
Food and family fun at the Oconto County Fair
(WFRV) – The Oconto County Fair is underway, with the main entertainment lineup kicking off Thursday, August 18. A member of the fair board stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly to talk about improvements to the fair, many suggested by the community. To see a full schedule of fair events visit https://ocontocountyfair.org/
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Thursday Edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Check out the highlights above from 5 area games on Thursday night. Neenah beat De Pere 46-7, Appleton North edged GBSW 15-13, Kaukauna beat Ashwaubenon 35-14, Bay Port won at Middleton 38-21, while Kaukauna won at Ashwaubenon 35-14.
wearegreenbay.com
Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest starts flying today in Fond du Lac
(WFRV) – Look to the sky this weekend for an exciting air show. Local 5 Live spoke with the folks at Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, a true family bargain where pilots from all over the US and Canada have gathered for some eye-catching remote-control flights. Warbirds and...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
WBAY Green Bay
Northeast Wisconsin’s largest pickleball complex opens at Appleton’s Telulah Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of community members celebrated the opening of a new pickleball facility this morning in Appleton. The anticipation has been building and the wait is finally over. People can now enjoy an eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park, which is said to be the largest in Northeast Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Dyckesville man’s positive attitude spreads through neighborhood
DYKESVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man has become an inspiration to his neighbors. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander introduces us to Dave Whiting of Dyckesville. Three years ago, doctors diagnosed Dave with peripheral artery disease. The condition narrows the arteries and reduces blood flow to the arms or legs.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Rock Cancer’ music event this Saturday in Little Chute
(WFRV) – It’s a popular summer music event that has true meaning behind it. Jim and Sue Spierings tell Local 5 Live viewers what’s on schedule for 2022 and how you can join in to ‘Rock Cancer’. Rock Cancer is Saturday, August 20 from Noon...
villageofhoward.com
Join us for the Howard Community Fireworks Show on Sept. 4!
The Village of Howard hosts a family friendly Community Fireworks Show each year. The 2022 Howard Community Event and Fireworks Show will take place on Sunday, Sept. 4. Family friendly fun -- including live music, a food truck rally, and children's activities -- will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on the Howard Commons grounds, and a professional fireworks display will follow immediately afterward.
