Houston, TX

cw39.com

Police arrest man they say shot at them, hitting patrol car

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man faces several charges after police said he shot at officer and a patrol car in the Heights on Tuesday. No officers were hurt by the gunfire, nor did they return fire. Police were able to arrest Ismel Birden, 34, a short time later. Officers...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police identifies suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman accused of ambush shooting turns herself in

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder. HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago. Thursday, police said Miller, 25, turned herself...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
fox26houston.com

Houston teen shot: Police say video shows shooter kicking wounded boy

HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows someone shoot a 15-year-old boy in the back and then kick him a few times before running away, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Clearwood Street. According to police, the boy went to a gas...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Port Arthur News

Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening

ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
cw39.com

Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Apartment fire likely caused by lightning strike destroys 12 units, HFD says

WEBSTER, Texas – Approximately 12 units were destroyed when a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department’s deputy chief, Isaac Garcia. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 200 block...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX

