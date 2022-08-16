Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Police arrest man they say shot at them, hitting patrol car
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man faces several charges after police said he shot at officer and a patrol car in the Heights on Tuesday. No officers were hurt by the gunfire, nor did they return fire. Police were able to arrest Ismel Birden, 34, a short time later. Officers...
cw39.com
Police identifies suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police has released the identification of their suspect in the shooting at a northwest Houston bowling alley last weekend that resulted in the death of a former Atascocita High School basketball player. Houston police said that they have charged Dionate D. Banks, 29, with murder on...
cw39.com
HPD: Woman accused of ambush shooting turns herself in
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder. HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago. Thursday, police said Miller, 25, turned herself...
Targeted drive-by shooting damaged multiple vehicles in Sugar Land, police say
A 15-year-old girl was inside one of the vehicles during the time of the shooting and suffered minor injuries due to flying glass, according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wild video shows truck topple off Highway 225 in Pasadena
Luckily, no major injuries were reported on Thursday amid incoming storms, but this eerily reminiscent of a more tragic crash earlier this month.
HPD searching for suspects who stole 5K gallons of diesel from W. Houston business over 4 days
The suspected vehicles involved are believed to be two white Ford F-250 or F-350 trucks. A third vehicle was described as a blue Volkswagen.
Gunman shoots teen twice, then kicks him while on the ground, police say
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy is likely paralyzed after being shot twice in the back in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to police. This happened just after midnight near a gas station on Clearwood Street near Meldrum Lane. Houston police said the teen stopped at the gas station to...
fox26houston.com
Houston police officer taken to hospital after crash with alleged intoxicated driver
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was taken to the hospital after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed into his vehicle, officials say. The crash occurred in the 12800 block of S Post Oak Road near Allum Road shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday. According to HPD, the officer’s vehicle was blocking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of hitting woman with car during road rage fight in Spring
Deputies said the man and woman were outside of their cars arguing when Michael Martin got back into his vehicle and accelerated toward the woman, striking her.
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot: Police say video shows shooter kicking wounded boy
HOUSTON - Surveillance video shows someone shoot a 15-year-old boy in the back and then kick him a few times before running away, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 12:16 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Clearwood Street. According to police, the boy went to a gas...
HPD releases bodycam video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — The Houston Police Department on Wednesday released bodycam video showing the events leading up to officers from multiple agencies shooting a suspect who allegedly shot a Missouri City police officer. The incident started when officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, and other officers with the Missouri City...
25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says
Tranisha Latavia Miller is accused of killing Chante Wilson as the victim walked back from a store in southeast Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Police identify man shot and killed Saturday evening
ORANGE — Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Orange over the weekend. On Thursday morning, Orange Police Department Det. Nick Medina said the victim is 44-year-old Robert Dwayne Gant of Houston. The City of Orange Detective Division is actively investigating this shooting, Medina added. Information about...
15-year-old may be paralyzed after being shot twice near SE Houston convenience store, police say
The teen was shot as he left a corner store when his card got declined, police said. The shooter stood over him and kicked him a few times before running off.
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Deadly crash on Highway 288 blocks 3 inbound lanes and exit ramp
Northbound traffic is backing up from Holcombe to the South Loop as police investigate a crash on Thursday afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
Apartment fire likely caused by lightning strike destroys 12 units, HFD says
WEBSTER, Texas – Approximately 12 units were destroyed when a lightning strike caused a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department’s deputy chief, Isaac Garcia. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 200 block...
Houston man accused of scamming people out of $787K in property scheme
Properties located in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas were involved in the alleged scheme. There are some local victims, but others are from as far as California.
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
Comments / 2