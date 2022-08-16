Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
THURSDAY: Rain and storms expected through the afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak front has already managed to spark up rain and storm activity across parts of the Brazos Valley just after lunchtime Thursday. As this boundary lingers over the area, rain and storm coverage is expected to increase through the afternoon hours. While severe weather is...
KBTX.com
Weak front expected to spark rain and storms in the Brazos Valley Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After finding the 57th triple digit day of the year in Bryan-College Station Wednesday, changes arrive through the second half of the work week as higher rain and storm chances return to the forecast. A few spotty showers/stray rumbles will be possible Wednesday evening as a...
KBTX.com
Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
fox7austin.com
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
KHOU
SE Texas front: Street flooding, damaging winds possible Thursday
A cold front will be passing through the Houston area Friday. The action should kick off in the northern counties by noon. Many spots could exceed 3 inches of rain.
CBS Austin
Here's how Thursday's drenching can help water-starved plants in Central Texas
This summer's drought and record-setting heat has many Central Texans celebrating Thursday afternoon's rain. It's a relief for farmers, ranchers and the growers at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "The drought we've been in is exceptional, so it's really pushing the limits of a lot of even our native,...
KBTX.com
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/16
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team. KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. Updated: 14 hours ago. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a...
One of Texas’ last ‘untouched’ waterways down to a ‘trickle’ amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
KVUE
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
CBS Austin
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas
Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
Central Texas father scales over 20 feet into creek to rescue son: Report
Police said the young man - who is reported to work 12-plus-hour shifts - had driven off a bridge while on his way home.
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. DECLARES STATE OF DISASTER DUE TO DROUGHT, WILDFIRE RISK
Washington County has declared a local state of disaster due to drought and continuing risk of wildfires. The disaster declaration was signed this (Thursday) morning by County Judge John Durrenberger and has been filed with the state. It comes as the county has not received significant rainfall for an extended period of time.
KBTX.com
City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
KBTX.com
From the ground up: Low cattle supply increases beef prices
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next time you go to the grocery store, you might be a little shocked at the price of beef. The demand for beef grows every day, while farmers are having a hard time producing the cattle to meet consumers’ needs. Brad Barrett works at...
KBTX.com
New safety features being constructed along Highway 6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
KWTX
Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
