Environment

KBTX.com

THURSDAY: Rain and storms expected through the afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak front has already managed to spark up rain and storm activity across parts of the Brazos Valley just after lunchtime Thursday. As this boundary lingers over the area, rain and storm coverage is expected to increase through the afternoon hours. While severe weather is...
ENVIRONMENT
KBTX.com

Rainfall update following Thursday storms in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms filtered across the Brazos Valley Thursday as a weak front moved into Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain generally fell along and west of the Navasota River, and even prompted a few Flood Advisories ahead of the afternoon drive. Storms were plenty strong...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning to Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Who is ready for some rain?! A storm system is moving into the Austin area and is expected to bring rain between 2-7 p.m. Some severe storms are likely in the area. Heavy rain, lightning and winds up to 40 mph are likely with the storms. Some...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/16

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring) The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team. KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Large police presence at College Station apartment complex. Updated: 14 hours ago. It appears College Station police are on the scene of a...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Austin

Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis

This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two binational reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
TEXAS STATE
US105

10 Delicious Breakfast Spots You Must Try in Central Texas

Breakfast anyone? Killeen, Texas I definitely grew up as one of those kids that didn’t mind having breakfast for dinner. It was actually something that was requested at least twice a week in my house. We're serious about breakfast, and sometimes it's great to head out on a Saturday...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Water supply company issues immediate restrictions

McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan host a senior luau dance night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nearly 300 senior residents from the City of Bryan danced the night away at the Senior Luau Dance held at the Brazos Center Thursday night. Residents 55+ who are still young at heart adorned grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and flower leis at the tropical-themed senior dance. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

From the ground up: Low cattle supply increases beef prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next time you go to the grocery store, you might be a little shocked at the price of beef. The demand for beef grows every day, while farmers are having a hard time producing the cattle to meet consumers’ needs. Brad Barrett works at...
NORMANGEE, TX
KBTX.com

New safety features being constructed along Highway 6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers on Highway 6 in Brazos County may notice some roadwork that’s happening. TxDOT said it’s all part of a new safety feature that’s being put into place. The construction is part of a Cable Median Barrier Project that started in June and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas fire department mourning loss of fire chief

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. “We are saddened by the loss of Robert Earl Whitmore. Robert Earl was a dedicated emergency responder who worked professionally as a Lieutenant In the Taylor Fire Department,” said the department on their Facebook page.
ROCKDALE, TX

