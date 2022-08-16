Read full article on original website
Kingsley Stags get set for next challenge this fall
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY -- The Kingsley football is as strong as its ever been and even with what they call a rebuild many still expect them to be one of the toughest teams to beat this season. Tim Wooer's Stags are replacing 17 seniors and nine starters on both sides...
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer in Rogers City for economic development roundtable
ROGERS CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Rogers City Thursday afternoon, joining business leaders in an economic development roundtable. Rogers City business owners spoke about the issues impacting their community. Among those issues were transportation concerns, affordable child care and housing. On the housing issue, discussions focused...
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
Traverse City high schooler becomes first student liaison for planning commission
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A soon-to-be senior in high school is making history in Traverse City. The planning commission is getting a new and different perspective from its newest member -- 17-year-old Ted Arnold. He is the first student to ever serve on the board. In a couple...
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord
It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
Efforts continue to bring passenger rail service to northern Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a fair amount of rail road tracks, many of which don't get a lot of use. There is an effort that has been brewing for more than a decade to change that, to add passenger rail service from up North to down South. Over...
Harbor Springs to build new elementary school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- School staff is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At Harbor Springs Public Schools, that includes getting a building ready for demolition, keeping up with some cleaning protocol and bringing in new staff. After passing a millage earlier this year, Harbor Springs will demolish...
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
$8.3M Charlevoix Dream Home Has Full Aquatic Garage & 30 Foot Bar
If there was ever a boaters paradise, this could be it. The multi-million dollar home is a standout on the shores of downtown Charlevoix for its beautiful design, but it's the boat house that truly sets it apart. Not just any boat house, but a full aquatic garage with room for multiple boats and yachts.
Traverse City Police Department looks to hire social worker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department is searching for a social worker. The position was recently approved as a way to address mental health concerns in individuals experiencing homelessness. The social worker will be responsible for helping people understand mental health and addiction treatment resources...
Big cat sighting in Northern Michigan prompts DNR investigation
The DNR said they are looking into images of a large black cat with a long tail captured by a photographer during a 5K race southwest of Traverse City on Saturday.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Emergency response team patrols North Manitou Island
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team 2 took a trek around North Manitou Island, which they are responsible for patrolling, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team was...
Safe Harbor Shelter to extend hours
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Safe Harbor Shelter in Traverse City has gotten the green light to open on weekends in the winter. The Traverse City city commissioners unanimously approved the proposal to start a six-month pilot. Prior story: Proposal looks to provide 24/7 safe place in winter for...
Construction sites targeted by thieves in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you work in construction or keep your tools on job sites, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is advising you to keep your property locked away. This comes after a string of thefts from construction sites. Recently, a Cedar Springs man was arrested...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
Law enforcement cycles across state to honor fallen officers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Police Unity Team made its way through Traverse City Wednesday, cycling more than 270 miles since Monday. The 39 officers are participating in the fourth annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. The cyclists started their journey in Stevensville where they received dog tags...
AG Nessel discusses regional issues with United Way
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Affordable housing, childcare and early education were some of the issues Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed with staff of a local non-profit on Wednesday. Nessel sat down with staff of the United Way of Northwest Michigan in Traverse City to learn more about these...
