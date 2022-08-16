ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Condo in a Restored Gothic Church in the South End

You get 19th century design on the outside and modern amenities on the inside in this luxury concierge building. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1, 349,000. Size: 1,386 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. A city...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Shingled Cape-Style Home with a Deck Facing the Water

Country greenery meets coastal living in this picturesque waterfront home steps away from the shoreline of Cotuit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,995,000. Size: 4,303 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full. Your experience living in Barnstable...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy