Corona, CA

Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wRUk_0hJkWAzl00

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim's parents -- all of whom were unarmed - must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge has ruled.

Following a preliminary hearing that spanned nearly three days, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz ruled there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for 33-year-old Salvador Alejandro Sanchez of Corona on the manslaughter count, as well as two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury.

The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Aug. 29 at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Sanchez is free on a $155,000 bond.

During testimony last week, witness William Gagnon described the aftermath of the shooting, saying that because of the volley of gunfire, he initially believed there were "two shooters."

The shooting occurred on the evening of June 14, 2019, inside the Costco at 480 N. McKinley St., where 32-year-old Kenneth French was killed and his parents, Russell and Paola French, all of Corona, were wounded.

RELATED: Former LAPD officer arrested for 2019 off-duty fatal shooting at Corona Costco

A former LAPD officer is facing felony charges for the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of his parents at a Costco in Corona while he was off-duty in 2019.

Gagnon testified that he had been in the store searching for items when he misplaced his keys. He didn't realize that he had lost them until he reached the parking lot to leave, prompting him to go back into the Costco.

As he headed down the main aisle, shots rang out, Gagnon said, resulting in several moments of chaos. The witness said that when things settled down, he proceeded in the direction of where he saw four people were laying down, assuming they were victims.

"I saw one guy with a gun in his right hand, pointing it another person on the ground,'' Gagnon testified. "I asked him, 'Where's the gun?' And he said, 'He still has it in his hand! He still has it in his hand!'"

The person pointing the handgun was Sanchez, according to testimony.

Gagnon said he checked the wounded individual -- later identified as Russell French -- to whom the off-duty policeman was motioning, but there was no gun.

The witness said that before walking over to check on Kenneth French, he saw the mortally wounded man's mother laying on the floor, pleading, "Help me, help me."

Store employees and other witnesses soon began rendering aid to the wounded husband and wife, while Gagnon knelt beside Kenneth French.

"He appeared to be having difficulty breathing," the witness said.

"There was blood coming out of his right ear. His body was shaking. There was like a tremor every now and again. I stayed with him for five or 10 minutes. I took his right hand and tried talking to him, but he didn't respond. Then he appeared to stop bleeding, and there was no more labored breathing. I tried to feel for a pulse, but there was no pulse."

According to Corona police investigators, only Sanchez was armed and fired 10 shots from his off-duty pistol.

When he announced criminal charges against Sanchez last summer, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the case was about "pursuing justice" and reaffirming the principle that "nobody is above the law."

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office in September 2019 took the matter to the 19-member county grand jury, and jurors declined to indict Sanchez.

In the summer of 2020, the Los Angeles Police Commission determined the Costco shooting reflected unjustifiable use of force, and Sanchez was booted out of the Los Angeles Police Department a month later.

The French family filed a lawsuit against the LAPD, the city of Los Angeles and Sanchez at the end of 2019, alleging negligence and civil rights violations. A Los Angeles jury in November 2021 ruled in
favor of the plaintiffs, awarding them $17 million.

The victims were shopping when they approached a food sample table with sausages, where the defendant was also standing, holding his then-18-month-old son. No one has disputed that, for reasons still unknown, Kenneth French shoved the off-duty lawman to the ground.

According to Sanchez's civil attorney, David Winslow, his client was dazed, and when he saw his son next to him screaming, he "had no choice but to use deadly force."

Tapes from body-worn cameras of Corona police officers who went to the scene captured statements from Sanchez indicating that he initially believed Kenneth French was holding a weapon. But the victim was not armed, according to police.

Russell and Paola French said they pleaded with Sanchez not to shoot, telling the officer that their son, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was largely nonverbal, was ill.

Store security surveillance tapes showed the victims backing away from Sanchez when he fired.

Kenneth French was shot once in the shoulder and three times in the back, while his mother was shot in the back, and her husband was shot in the abdomen, resulting in the loss of a kidney.

Comments / 26

Cee Jay
2d ago

The use of lethal force was unjustified due to no imminent threat of death or great bodily harm existing. A battery on one individual by another does not justify discharging a firearm to stop said battery. The use of force continuum dictates less than lethal measures to mitigate such an attack.

Reply(1)
11
Georgia Galvan
2d ago

don't think the family should of got money from LAPD he was off duty and the son started it first

Reply(2)
13
Erick William
2d ago

Thst cop is a menace to society he should have been charged for everyone with range of his gun.

Reply
7
 

HeySoCal

Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to on-duty assault

A former Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest Thursday to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in Boyle Heights in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was immediately sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Corona, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Corona, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA
Rob Bonta
Person
Kenneth French
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
The Associated Press

LA police release suspect video after 7-Eleven ransacked

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who ransacked a 7-Eleven and threw merchandise at the store’s clerk after motorists staged a street takeover outside earlier this week. A large crowd gathered early Monday as several cars drove recklessly at an intersection in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood south of downtown Los Angeles, police said in a news release Thursday. Dozens of spectators then ran into the 7-Eleven, “fanning out across the store and grabbing all the snacks, drinks, cigarettes, lotto tickets, and other merchandise,” the police statement said. At least one man grabbed items from the shelves and hurled them at the store’s clerk, who tried to hide and did not intervene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man dies from wounds after being shot by LAPD officers

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17400 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a machete in an alley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputies investigate fight between man, teenage boy outside Valencia coffee shop

Authorities are investigating a fight between a man and a teenage boy that was captured on video outside a coffee shop in Valencia.The fight happened Tuesday outside the Havana Savannah coffee shop on Copper Hill Drive. Video of the altercation was posted to Instagram by What's Up Santa Clarita.In the video, a man in a green T-shirt, gray shorts, and brown shoes wrestled with the teen wearing a brown T-shirt, black pants, and a black backpack in a vacant parking space for several moments. Eventually, several people, including other teenagers, start approaching them and pull them off each other.It's unclear what led up to the altercation.The store is often frequented by students getting out of class at Rio Norte Junior High School.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man in the fight is in his 50s and left before deputies arrived. He has been identified, but no arrests have been made yet, authorities said.Anyone with information about the fight can contact the Santa Clarita Valley's Sheriff's Station at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
BELL, CA
