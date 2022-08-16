Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
Impending Water Crisis in Laredo
Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.”. Articles cannot be rewritten,...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
kgns.tv
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo issues mandatory water conservation order
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Despite the rainfall we have experienced over the past couple of days, Laredo is still under a persistent drought. As a result, the Laredo City Council enacted the next stage of the water conservation plan, which mandates residents follow a strict irrigation schedule. According to Laredo...
thebridgenewspaper.com
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
RELATED PEOPLE
kgns.tv
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what they are calling the tenth homicide of the year after they found a man dead in a car Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Julio Cesar Flores, age 27. A witness called the department at around 9:45 a.m. reporting to...
kgns.tv
Pothole fixed on Del Mar Blvd. after storms
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), everything’s back to normal for state highways in Laredo after Monday night’s storm. On Monday, August 15, the heavy rain caused some scary situations and major headaches for drivers around town. One concern was a large pothole formed at the I-35 northbound exit ramp to Del Mar Boulevard which has since been fixed. The exit was closed off by the Laredo Police Department to prevent further damage to the road and to vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Severe drought affecting Zapata County Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County, TX . (KGNS) - Despite the recent rainfall, much of south Texas continues to suffer from a drought including areas like Zapata County. The county is over 1,000 square miles and 60 of the region is waterfront. Falcon Lake has experiencing drought in the past couple of weeks.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
kgns.tv
Drier conditions
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its going to be a humid and breezy day. Mostly to partly cloudy a high of 97 but feeling like105. Highs during the week will be in the upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 in some spots. By the...
kgns.tv
Teenage girl found hiding in false gas tank by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents make a shocking discovery while foiling a recent human smuggling attempt. A 17-year-old girl was found hiding in the fake gas tank under a pick-up truck on Monday, August 15. The vehicle came into the checkpoint along I-35. Agents there found the fake tank and the girl hidden in a compartment inside of that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epbusinessjournal.com
Drought and record-breaking heat spur a South Texas water crisis
A century of enterprise brought the Rio Grande to its brink. Now authorities are “praying for a hurricane” as reservoirs dwindle and populations boom on both sides of the border. This story is a collaboration of Inside Climate News and The Texas Observer. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is...
kgns.tv
Tracking COVID-19 in Laredo’s wastewater
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your feces can tell you a lot about your health such as if you have digestive issues or infections. The distributing factoid is the reason why the federal government is now detecting viruses through stool. It’s a program that is being used in Laredo. Whatever...
Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on
ZAPATA, Texas (Border Report) — Remote Zapata County on the South Texas border is getting $2 million in federal aid and equipment shipped from elsewhere on the border to help with dredging the dwindling Rio Grande as local leaders try to siphon drinking water for area residents. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, […]
kgns.tv
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
Comments / 0