Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
Red Sox scratch Nathan Eovaldi from Thursday start with sore trapezius muscle; Josh Winckowski will face Pirates in his place
Nathan Eovaldi was scheduled to make his 19th start of the season for the Red Sox in Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates. That will no longer be the case. Following Boston’s 8-3 win over Pittsburgh at PNC Park on Wednesday night, manager Alex Cora told reporters (including The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham) that Eovaldi has been scratched from his start due to a sore trapezius muscle. Fellow right-hander Josh Winckowski will pitch in his place.
Willson Contreras absent from Cubs' Wednesday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale versus right-hander Cory Abbott and the Washington Nationals. Contreras went 0-for-9 and struck out four times in the first two games of the series. Yan Gomes will catch for Drew Smyly and bat eighth.
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam in 10th inning vs. Rays
His Twitter handle is BringerOfRain20, and Josh Donaldson certainly poured it on the Tampa Bay Rays in stellar fashion on Wednesday. After trailing 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the New York Yankees rallied to send the game to a 10th inning. Enter Donaldson. The third baseman sent a 97 mph four-seam fastball to deep right field to give his squad the 8-7 comeback win:
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Wednesday 8/17/22
Stacks are an integral part of daily fantasy baseball. They can push a team to the top of a GPP by driving upside. However, they're also viable in cash games, namely smaller (two-person or three-person) stacks that mitigate the volatility of a full four-person stack. This article is your home...
Mariners' Carlos Santana batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Santana will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Angels. Ty France moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Santana for 9.0 FanDuel points...
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez in right field on Tuesday night
New York Yankees utility-man Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez will operate in right field after Aaron Judge was moved to center and Aaron Hicks was left on the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Jeffrey Springs, our models project Gonzalez to...
New York's Brett Baty taking over third base on Wednesday
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Baty will make his Major League debut after Deven Marrero was given the night off versus their division rivals. In a matchup against Jake Odorizzi, our models project Baty to score 7.0 FanDuel...
Gary Sanchez catching for Twins on Wednesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Tyler Mahle on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Royals. Sandy Leon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 10.0 FanDuel...
Joc Pederson leading off for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will man left field after Luis Gonzalez was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 13.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Christian Bethancourt catching for Rays on Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bethancourt will catch for right-hander Luis Patino on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Max Castillo and the Royals. Francisco Mejia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bethancourt for 9.0...
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
Robinson Chirinos catching for Baltimore on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chirinos will catch for right-hander Austin Voth on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Adley Rutschman moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chirinos for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez batting third on Thursday
Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hernandez will start in left field on Thursday and bat third versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Alex Call returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Thursday night
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Myers for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Jorge Polanco sitting for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Polanco will move to the bench on Tuesday with Gilberto Celestino starting in center field. Celestino will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Greinke and the Royals. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
