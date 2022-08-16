ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
Calhoun Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping

August 16, 2022–5:21 p.m. Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle reminds parents to please talk to children about the dangers of talking to or accepting rides from strangers following an incident Monday afternoon. A 16-year-old had missed the school bus and was walking home on South Wall Street when he...
Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
August 17 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
