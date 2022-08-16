Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Firefighters extinguish fire at vacant home in Chattanooga Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Firefighters are working to put out house fire in Chattanooga Wednesday, CFD says. They responded to reports of smoke coming from a home on Wheeler Avenue:. CFD says a fire attack is underway.
WTVC
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga fugitive in custody for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D’Avonte Wofford, wanted in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June, is now in custody, the TBI says. He was located here in Chattanooga. UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by...
WTVC
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
WDEF
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect identified, added to Most Wanted List
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A suspect has now been indicted for the death of a woman in June caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Tekia Clay was killed when one of the vehicles hit her car on June 28. Police say she was just trying...
WAAY-TV
Families asked to pick up students as central Rainsville remains inaccessible due to hazmat spill
UPDATE: Officials have identified the spilled chemical as organic peroxide industrial grade. An evacuation area of 800 feet has been ordered. Traffic is shut off from Rainbow to Marshall on AL 35 and from George Wallace to VFW Road. The shutdown is expected to last into late Thursday night as...
WTVCFOX
Judge, prosecutor remove themselves from wrong-way crash involving former Hamilton Co. EMT
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a threatening voicemail, a judge and prosecutor removed themselves from the case of a 2018 wrong-way crash death involving a former Hamilton County EMT Thursday. “I'll enter the order of recusal. And then the district attorney can decide what they want to do moving...
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
WTVC
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
August 16, 2022–5:21 p.m. Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle reminds parents to please talk to children about the dangers of talking to or accepting rides from strangers following an incident Monday afternoon. A 16-year-old had missed the school bus and was walking home on South Wall Street when he...
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
WTVCFOX
Ooltewah High School student arrested for writing shooting threat on bathroom stall
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — An Ooltewah High School student was arrested Wednesday for writing a shooting threat on bathroom stall, according to HCSO. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for August 19, 2022, HCSO says. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating...
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
eastridgenewsonline.com
August 17 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
WTVCFOX
Update: Missing Rhea County man found safe Tuesday
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Rhea County Sheriff's Office reports Victor Freeman has been found and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) needs your help locating a man from Rhea County who's missing. Tuesday morning the TBI announced a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Victor Freeman. Freeman...
WTVCFOX
Cleveland families question existence of cemetery review committee, after poor conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to review the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
WDEF
Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
WTVCFOX
Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
