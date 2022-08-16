ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LUFKIN, TX
Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
Broadband Workshop Rusk Co

RUSK COUNTY, TX
Business
Swift Water Supply gives boil water notice for certain Nacogdoches customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Certain customers of Swift Water Supply in the Nacogdoches area are asked to boil their water for consumption until further notice. The notice is due to service interruption where the main 6-inch line broke on Highway 7, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Swift Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Log truck rollover causes traffic delays on US 59 near Lufkin

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be aware of traffic delays on US Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 north of Lufkin. A log truck overturned in the Redland area Wednesday morning and traffic is delayed as only one lane is currently open. Authorities are asking drivers to use caution if in the area or to seek alternate routes.
LUFKIN, TX
Deep East Texas VFD’s receive large donations from Georgia-Pacific

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - VFD’s rely heavily on community support - anything from food or water donations to money to maintain equipment. Corky Cochran has been fire chief for the Livingston VFD since 1978. Cocharan says they average about 550 calls a year and with four months remaining for this year, they are already at 540 calls. Livingston VFD has gone to surrounding areas, including Corrigan several times this week alone to help put out wildfires.
LIVINGSTON, TX
Angelina Co. commissioners review final drafts of 2023 budget proposals

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Public safety was one of the topics Angelina County focused on during their budget workshop on Tuesday. Angelina County’s budget workshop analyzed budget requests from various departments and drafted a budget proposal for 2023. County commissioners and the budget committee focused on the county’s law enforcement.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
LUFKIN, TX
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

RUSK COUNTY, TX
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
RUSK, TX
