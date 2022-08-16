Newport building life lessons, 2022 FNF Preview

NEWPORT, Pa (WHTM) — The Newport Buffaloes are trying to rebound off a season where they were hit with a lot of injuries and illnesses. With diminished numbers, Newport finished 2-8 in 2021.

But football is always bigger than a game, sure wins are nice, but they only last one season. Newport wants to build a program that teaches more than football. The record will follow.

“I’m competitive and I want to win and I a burning desire to see them do great, but it’s more important to me that they leave the program better people than when they got here,” said Newport head coach Todd Rothermel. “I won’t be there forever, but hopefully what we build will last for a long time.”

And that is already happening this year in fall camp.

“Just because it’s football practice it’s not generally that we are just learning all football stuff. A lot of life lessons take place,” said Tyler Geer. “Hopefully getting the program back on track to what it was and winning a good couple of games along the way.”

Full Interviews

Newport High School head football coach, Todd Rothermel, tackle and linebacker Tyler Greer and running back/linebacker Aiden Dishman joined us for our abc27 media days. You can watch their full interviews below.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione , Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.