FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
Two Milwaukee men arrested after shooting in Glendale, 1 injured
Glendale police arrested two Milwaukee men after a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington on Thursday.
CBS 58
2 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Glendale police arrested two men Thursday, Aug. 18 after a fight ended in a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington Road. Officers responded to the area just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with a man and possibly also a woman, leading to multiple shots fired.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot Tuesday night in possible domestic violence dispute at 36th & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 36th & Locust Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, though his condition is listed as serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Boy shot, wounded near 10th and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. The boy was shot near 10th and Burleigh shortly after 11 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, body camera video released
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office released on Thursday, Aug. 18 body camera video of the arrest of Hezekiah Saffold of Milwaukee. Officials say Saffold, who was pulled over for speeding on I-94, assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase, 2 charged: video
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man and woman have been charged after a high-speed Waukesha police chase on Aug. 15. Prosecutors say the driver admitted to multiple crimes, saying he was "doing like Speed Racer off the crack." According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha police were notified of a vehicle with...
CBS 58
Man involved in Shake Shack shooting of off-duty Milwaukee police detective sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One of the men involved in the January shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective in the Third Ward has learned his fate. Timonte Karroll-Robinson pleaded guilty to three felony counts, including recklessly endangering safety, for his actions Jan. 13. Judge Michael Hanrahan accepted the state's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide. Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park
MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, K-9 bit him 3 times, sheriff says
A Milwaukee man pulled over for speeding on I-94 assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: $100K reward offered for information in Quanita 'Tay' Jackson's murder as 3-year anniversary approaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend will mark three years since a young woman advocating for peace was killed in Milwaukee, and there's still a $100,000 reward for information leading to her killer's arrest. We talked to Quanita Jackson's mother, Barbara Thomas, who talked about the last time she spoke...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
CBS 58
Fatal weekend shooting in Harambee neighborhood under investigation by Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m. in the Harambee neighborhood near Buffum and Clarke Streets. The first shooting victim was a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman who sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
