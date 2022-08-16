ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale shooting; 2 men arrested, 1 wounded

GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police arrested two men following an incident near Port Washington and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18. Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with another man, and possibly also a woman. It was reported that multiple shots were fired.
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 arrested after fight leads to shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Glendale police arrested two men Thursday, Aug. 18 after a fight ended in a shooting near Silver Spring and Port Washington Road. Officers responded to the area just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of an armed, intoxicated man fighting with a man and possibly also a woman, leading to multiple shots fired.
GLENDALE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Boy shot, wounded near 10th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 9-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Aug. 17. The boy was shot near 10th and Burleigh shortly after 11 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man assaulted Racine deputies, body camera video released

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office released on Thursday, Aug. 18 body camera video of the arrest of Hezekiah Saffold of Milwaukee. Officials say Saffold, who was pulled over for speeding on I-94, assaulted deputies and was bitten by a K-9 officer three times and tased five times before deputies could take him into custody. Sheriff's officials say he had drugs and a gun in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Milwaukee#Violent Crime#P3 Tips
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase, 2 charged: video

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A man and woman have been charged after a high-speed Waukesha police chase on Aug. 15. Prosecutors say the driver admitted to multiple crimes, saying he was "doing like Speed Racer off the crack." According to a criminal complaint, Waukesha police were notified of a vehicle with...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police: Homicide suspect armed, dangerous

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a man who they say is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide. Montavius Drane, 26, is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, police said – do not approach.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man fired at neighbor 3 times over parking, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Remington Burage, 32, of Milwaukee faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he fired at his neighbor on three separate occasions. It started as a dispute over a parking spot. Burage faces five charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; stalking, use of a dangerous...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash: Driver strikes tree in Washington Park

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a tree in Washington Park in Milwaukee overnight. Milwaukee police were notified around 1:45 a.m. that West Allis police were setting up a high-risk stop on eastbound I-94 at 84th Street. Squads responded to the area and were unable to locate the stop. It was eventually picked up eastbound through the Zoo Interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy