Midland County Tax Office closed due to maintenance
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Tax Office is closed until further notice due to maintenance issues caused by the rain. The facilities team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story when the...
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
"I have lived at my address for three years. Our water bill has always been between $120-125 the entire time. Last month our bill was $250."
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
DPS warns public following another Odessa pedestrian death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Samantha Ravago is an Employee at Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, not far from where Odessa Police say a 24-year-old Louisiana man was killed trying to cross Highway 191 on foot. She says based on what she’s seen in Odessa, the death is tragic but not surprising. “You see people that don’t pay […]
Road closures due to rain could impact parent drop-off
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Due to rain, the City of Midland has closed several low-water crossings. These include Lee Street and Tyler Street at the Mulberry Draw. These closures could impact drop-off at DeZavala Elementary. The city has also closed several low-water crossings at the Scharbauer and Midland Draws. These closures...
Top 5 Safest Neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa
Keeping your family safe is a priority for all of us, so here are the top 5 safest neighborhoods in Midland and Odessa. West Wadley Ave. & North Midkiff Rd. - This is the neighborhood square bordered by Midkiff on the east, Wadley on the south, Midland Dr. on the west, and Loop 250 on the north.
Permian Basin International Oil Show donates scholarship money to local colleges
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show donated $282,000 to UT-Permian Basin, Odessa College, Midland College, Texas Tech University and the Desk and Derrick Club this afternoon. “I really do think one of the great things about being in this region is the generosity of the folks...
New Odessa road looks to ease school congestion
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The newly constructed Estancia Boulevard was built as a partnership between the city of Odessa and both the Compass Academy and Crossroads Church which owns the land the road was built on. “The traffic conditions were creating an issue for the city as well as the property owners. The school was […]
Small Business Summer: Sgt. Pepper's and I'd Rather Bake
The Legacy High School volleyball team bounced back after losing the first set to beat Abilene Wylie 3-1 on Tuesday night at LHS. Midland Christian has a new head football coach for the first time this century. Still, the Mustangs are the pre-season favorite to win the TAPPS DII State Championship.
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
Midland ISD reinforcing safety protocols
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD is working hard to ensure their safety protocols are up to date, especially considering the recent tragedy in Uvalde. The district has been conducting fire drills and reinforcing the importance of protocols to students and staff across their campuses. De Zavala Elementary held a fire...
Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
Grande Communications Stadium renamed Astound Broadband Stadium
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For years the football stadium at Scharbauer Sports Complex in midland has been known as “Grande Communications Stadium” but that changed today. City leaders were present today as they unveiled the new name “Astound Broadband Stadium”. Astound Broadband powered by Grande (previously Grande...
Saltwater disposal. Irrigation. Drying rivers. Can this machine solve these problems?
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It might seem counterintuitive, but the question that plagues the West Texas energy industry isn’t what to do with all the oil but rather what to do with all the water. For every barrel of oil pulled out of the ground, up to ten barrels...
Pigskin Preview: Odessa Compass Academy Cougars
Dean Ritter recently won an SJJIF World Championship in June. MISD is reinforcing their safety protocols across campuses. The Greenwood Rangers have suffered heartbreaking playoff losses the last two seasons. An experienced 2022 team will try to end on a better note. Former Pro-Boxer returns to home in Midland. Updated:...
Midland Animal Services to host drive-thru vaccine & chip clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland Animal Service is hosting a low-cost drive-thru vaccine & chip clinic from 10 am to 1 pm this Saturday, August 20th at 1200 N. Fairgrounds Rd. In an effort to keep pets safe, the city will offer a number of vaccines and chips to your four-legged friend. […]
Pigskin Preview: Greenwood Rangers
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Greenwood Rangers have suffered heartbreaking playoff losses the last two seasons. An experienced 2022 team will try to end on a better note. Watch the video above for an in-depth look at Greenwood, and to hear from Coach Rusty Purser and the Rangers.
