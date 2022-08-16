ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KTLA

Bronco Fire prompts SigAlert in Cajon Pass

A brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass prompted a SigAlert along the highway Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Bronco Fire had burned about 20 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, though by about 5:30 p.m., that number had been updated to under 100 acres and 20% containment. The No. 3, 4 […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
bouldercityreview.com

Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises

The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Sun & humidity can cook up trouble

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blue skies to start our Wednesday, but with monsoon humidity stuck in place, the afternoon could be active with thunderstorms anywhere across Clark County and nearby areas. The afternoons have been hotter this week, but we’ve escaped with very few days in the 100s during August so far, thanks to all […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
cohaitungchi.com

Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps

It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

The monolith of Lake Mead

On a hot but cloudy weekend in August, an old speedboat looks to be ready to launch from the now lush cove at Lake Mead where it once sank in the deep, dark waters of the reservoir. 8 News Now is showing an up-close and personal tour of the cove and the boat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Wfo Las Vegas Warnings#Advisories
cohaitungchi.com

All Road Trip Routes from Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon

Among the Utah Mighty Five, Bryce Canyon is by far the most famous and most visited, either because it proudly presents itself as one of the most beautiful national parks in the Southwest, or because its location is strategic so it can be included in the classic road trip from Las Vegas to visit parks and other more specific Utah road trips, such as the one to or from Moab along Utah Scenic Byway 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
paininthepass.info

Crash Spills Hay Bales In The Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pick-up truck hauling hay bales and feed barrels spilled on the freeway after a car crashed into the back of the pickup truck on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. The crash and debris snarled traffic for about a hour while crews cleaned up the roadway.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
HENDERSON, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV

