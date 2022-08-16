Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Parts of Riverside, San Bernardino Counties
Flash flood warnings were issued early Tuesday afternoon for wildfire burn areas in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The warnings, expected to expire later Tuesday afternoon, were issued due to the possibility of heavy rain in the Apple and El Dorado burn areas. The Apple Fire burned about 33,000 acres...
Flash flood warning issued for Clark County
A flash flood warning is in effect for Clark County and is expected to impact Henderson, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay and more. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m.
Bronco Fire prompts SigAlert in Cajon Pass
A brush fire burning in the Cajon Pass prompted a SigAlert along the highway Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The Bronco Fire had burned about 20 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, though by about 5:30 p.m., that number had been updated to under 100 acres and 20% containment. The No. 3, 4 […]
bouldercityreview.com
Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises
The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water
Sun & humidity can cook up trouble
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blue skies to start our Wednesday, but with monsoon humidity stuck in place, the afternoon could be active with thunderstorms anywhere across Clark County and nearby areas. The afternoons have been hotter this week, but we’ve escaped with very few days in the 100s during August so far, thanks to all […]
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps
It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
The monolith of Lake Mead
On a hot but cloudy weekend in August, an old speedboat looks to be ready to launch from the now lush cove at Lake Mead where it once sank in the deep, dark waters of the reservoir. 8 News Now is showing an up-close and personal tour of the cove and the boat.
cohaitungchi.com
All Road Trip Routes from Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon
Among the Utah Mighty Five, Bryce Canyon is by far the most famous and most visited, either because it proudly presents itself as one of the most beautiful national parks in the Southwest, or because its location is strategic so it can be included in the classic road trip from Las Vegas to visit parks and other more specific Utah road trips, such as the one to or from Moab along Utah Scenic Byway 12.
Fox5 KVVU
Landspout tornado touches down in Henderson, National Weather Service confirms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Strong thunderstorms moved through West Henderson Wednesday afternoon, causing a minor tornado to touch down in the area. FOX5 viewer Sydney Wilcox captured a photo of the landspout at 4:16 p.m. near St. Rose Pkwy. and Las Vegas Blvd. The view is looking southeast toward the mountains.
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
paininthepass.info
Crash Spills Hay Bales In The Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A pick-up truck hauling hay bales and feed barrels spilled on the freeway after a car crashed into the back of the pickup truck on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. The crash and debris snarled traffic for about a hour while crews cleaned up the roadway.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
Update: Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council will discuss demolishing the former home of German-American entertainers Siegfried and Roy.
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
