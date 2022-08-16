ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Cpd#Police#Traffic Accident#Ems
eastridgenewsonline.com

August 17 Police Briefs

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wcyb.com

Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
MARION COUNTY, TN

