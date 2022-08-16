Read full article on original website
WTVC
Hamilton County woman recognizes HCEMS for saving her life Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County woman recognized HCEMS personnel for saving her life on Wednesday. Donna Hardiman, met with HCEMS crew paramedic Derrick Truitt and Aaron Howard who saved her life. On July 10, 2022, Hardiman was at home with her children and grandchildren when she suddenly...
WTVC
Speeding vehicle leads Chattanooga police on chase down I-75 ending in a crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver and his passengers were taken into custody after evading police during a traffic stop and leading them on a chase down I-75 that ended in a crash Tuesday, Chattanooga police say. CPD says police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-75 northbound. The driver...
WTVC
Chattanooga fugitive wanted for first degree felony murder in Brainerd Tunnels case
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. D'Avonte Wofford is wanted by the Chattanooga Police department in connection with the death of Tekeia Clay who was killed in a vehicle accident near the Brainerd Tunnels back in June. Clay died from injuries she got on Tuesday, June 28th. That's when she was...
WDEF
Brainerd Tunnels shootout suspect identified, added to Most Wanted List
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A suspect has now been indicted for the death of a woman in June caught up in a chase and shootout in the Brainerd tunnels. Tekia Clay was killed when one of the vehicles hit her car on June 28. Police say she was just trying...
WDEF
Police report a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance Monday night
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police report that a pedestrian was hit by an ambulance earlier this week. It happened Monday night around 10:30 on Lee Highway above Standifer Gap Road. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old man on the shoulder of the road. They had to...
WTVC
Judge, prosecutor remove themselves from wrong-way crash involving former Hamilton Co. EMT
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a threatening voicemail, a judge and prosecutor removed themselves from the case of a 2018 wrong-way crash death involving a former Hamilton County EMT Thursday. “I'll enter the order of recusal. And then the district attorney can decide what they want to do moving...
WTVC
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
WDEF
UPDATE – Elderly Man Found After Reported Missing in Rhea County
UPDATE — Freeman has been found. He is safe and back home. DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Rhea County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its help in finding an elderly man who has gone missing in Rhea County. Authorities are looking for...
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools bus stopped due to driver's medical emergency, students safe
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County School bus driver had to make an abrupt stop due to a medical emergency Tuesday, says Communications Officer Steve Doremus. Doremus says all students on board are safe. A second bus arrived to pick up the students. The driver received medical treatment...
WTVC
Ooltewah High School student arrested for writing shooting threat on bathroom stall
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — An Ooltewah High School student was arrested Wednesday for writing a shooting threat on bathroom stall, according to HCSO. The threat was written in red marker with a school shooting threat dated for August 19, 2022, HCSO says. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s SRD immediately began investigating...
eastridgenewsonline.com
August 17 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to this location in reference to a disorder call. Police determined one male on scene was struck in the face by another male. However, due to a language barrier on scene, police were unable to determine the circumstances nor the order of events that led to the male being struck. Police returned to service following a completion of a report.
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
WTVC
'Critical Information:' Names not released of 10 CPD officers reassigned after allegations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thursday we are digging into why 10 CPD officers were reassigned. The department moved the officers to different roles because they couldn't testify before a judge. It came after the US Attorney's office requested a list from the department of officers with allegations of misrepresentation or...
WTVC
Cleveland families question existence of cemetery review committee, after poor conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Fresh cut grass is just the tip of the iceberg of things some families say are desperately needed at Sunset Gardens. An advisory board was supposed to be formed to review the poor conditions at the Cleveland cemetery, but residents have yet to see anything done.
WDEF
Local attorney: Brady Letters to CPD could mean something bigger could be on the horizon
UPDATE: “In response to several requests we have received from media organizations and in an effort to clear up any misunderstandings, Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy released the following information:”. The US Attorney’s Office (USAO) does not make personnel decisions for the department. Officers were not investigated by...
WTVC
2 years later, Marion Co family still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — 2 years later, a Marion County family is still searching for man who went missing while 4-wheeling. They are looking for Josh Day. He went 4-wheeling with friends around the Fiery Gizzard area and never made it back home. His family is still seeking answers.
WTVC
City council approves funding from Hamilton County for new fire training tower
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is receiving $1.5 million from Hamilton County for construction of a new fire training tower at the Chattanooga Fire & Police Training Center on Amnicola Highway, CFD says. City council approved it on Tuesday night. CFD says this is getting the ball rolling on a...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
