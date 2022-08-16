ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Man arrested in connection to shooting on Fairground Road in Portage County

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

A man was arrested Tuesday night after another man was shot earlier in the day near the Portage County Fairgrounds, according to Beacon Journal reporting partner News 5 Cleveland .

The Portage County SWAT Team and other deputies responded to a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 4500 block of Fairground Road east of the fairgrounds in Randolph Township in southern Portage County.

According to News 5, around 4:30 p.m., a woman driving on Fairground Road near the fairgrounds came across a man down on the road and covered in blood, and she helped him into her car and called 911.

Neighbors said Portage County sheriff's deputies were looking for a local resident who may have been involved in the shooting. According to News 5 Cleveland, Portage County sheriff's deputies, the Ohio Highway Patrol and Portage County SWAT team members searched the surrounding woods for the suspect for hours and blocked off the area to look for the shooter.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski told News 5 Cleveland that SWAT team members found the man hiding in the woods and arrested him without incident. He added that there is no threat to anyone in the area and that the victim is recovering at the hospital and is conscious, according to News 5 Cleveland.

Charges haven't been announced, according to News 5 Cleveland.

A local 4-H group sent a message Tuesday night telling people to not go to the fairgrounds , which were evacuated due to the incident. The Portage County Swine Council's Facebook account said Tuesday's event was a carcass weigh-in for hogs, and it provided alternate drop-off locations.

A witness told the Beacon Journal his family could not get near the fairgrounds due to the lockdown, and they were turned around by Portage County sheriff's deputies. The 4-H event was scheduled for Tuesday evening in advance of next week's annual fair .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man arrested in connection to shooting on Fairground Road in Portage County

Comments / 11

VOTERED
5d ago

This is a shame whatever happened. Portage County Fair is like Mayberry. Nothing is safe anymore.

Reply
4
Related
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portage County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Randolph Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Police: Alliance teen found after leaving her home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her. 13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Beacon Journal#The Ohio Highway Patrol#Swat#News 5 Cleveland
WFMJ.com

Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren

A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
CORTLAND, OH
whbc.com

Lake Man Killed in Wayne Crash on Thursday

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was killed in a head-on crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Rand Luckner was driving along Route 241 near Mount Eaton when a pickup truck driven by a Uhrichsville man went left of center and struck the Luckner vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash

A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
SEBRING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
wqkt.com

Wayne County crash claims life of Stark County man

A head-on collision yesterday afternoon in southeastern Wayne County claimed the life of a Stark County man. 72-year old Rand Luckner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place on State Route 241, just west of Brewster. Authorities say the crash happened when a truck driven by a man from Tuscarawas County went left of center and struck Luckner’s vehicle. The driver of that truck, 32-year old Charles Samples, of Uhrichsville, fled the scene, but was arrested several hours later. Samples was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Highway Patrol says alcohol does appear to have been a factor in the crash.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy