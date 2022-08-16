ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

KBUR

OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Dismantling of Downtown Kirksville water tower delayed 1 week

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The dismantling of the old water tower in Downtown Kirksville will not start on the planned date. The demolition was scheduled to start on August 22, 2022, but the company hired to take down the tower has been delayed on a different job due to weather.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

New roof to be installed soon on Kirksville Police Department building

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A needed repair to the Kirksville Police Department's building is coming soon. The building's roof will be replaced in the coming months. The city received six proposals for the project. Those ranged from around $46,000 to just over $138,000. The city had only initially budgeted $44,000...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
OTTUMWA, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

A Total of 14 Accidents Took Place During Nationals

There were 14 accidents during the running of the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that the number is a little higher than normal. Fuller says it was a very busy Nationals for his department. Among the most major arrests were those for OWI and...
KNOXVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Murder trial underway for Fairfield man accused killing girlfriend

Louisa County, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man charged with killing his girlfriend started this week in Louisa County. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait

For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Water tower in Downtown Kirksville to come down next week

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A few streets and businesses will be closed in Downtown Kirksville starting on Monday. That is a result of the Downtown Kirksville water tower being taken down. Sections of South Main, West McPherson and West Jefferson streets will be closed. Property owners in this area were...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Elberta Faye Pickett, 90, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

Elberta Faye (Davidson) Pickett, 90 of Kirksville, MO passed away Monday (August 15th, 2022) at her home in Kirksville. The daughter of James and Fay Aritha (Elmore) Davidson, she was born February 7th, 1932 in Gibbs, MO. She graduated from LaPlata High School in 1950. In 1951 she came to Kirksville, where she worked at McClellan’s as a window trimmer and clerk. She also worked for McGraw, Nectar, Kirksville R-III Hot Lunch Program, Hollister Inc., Mattingly’s and Matco.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,

Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
kciiradio.com

Home Burglarized in Henry County

At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.
HENRY COUNTY, IA

Community Policy