Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
ktvo.com
Dismantling of Downtown Kirksville water tower delayed 1 week
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The dismantling of the old water tower in Downtown Kirksville will not start on the planned date. The demolition was scheduled to start on August 22, 2022, but the company hired to take down the tower has been delayed on a different job due to weather.
ktvo.com
New roof to be installed soon on Kirksville Police Department building
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A needed repair to the Kirksville Police Department's building is coming soon. The building's roof will be replaced in the coming months. The city received six proposals for the project. Those ranged from around $46,000 to just over $138,000. The city had only initially budgeted $44,000...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
ktvo.com
Our summers are warming. So what could that look like for the Heartland?
Kirksville, MO and Ottumwa, IA — Our summers are getting warmer, and a study published by the non-profit Climate Central illustrates just how warm our summers could get by the years 2060 and 2100. In their study, they analyzed 246 U.S. cities and found that 235, or 95%, have...
ktvo.com
Viewers question why roads like Hungry Hollow Road take so long to get fixed
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — By the end the month, a new bridge should be opened north of Kirksville. That bridge will be located on Hungry Hollow Road. A section of the road has been closed since late 2019 following a culvert pipe collapsing beneath it. Shortly after the collapsed...
kniakrls.com
A Total of 14 Accidents Took Place During Nationals
There were 14 accidents during the running of the 2022 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News that the number is a little higher than normal. Fuller says it was a very busy Nationals for his department. Among the most major arrests were those for OWI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktvo.com
Murder trial underway for Fairfield man accused killing girlfriend
Louisa County, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man charged with killing his girlfriend started this week in Louisa County. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
ktvo.com
Federal agents search another Kirksville apartment building as part of Rongey case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thursday marks three weeks since the intense manhunt for wanted Adair County murder suspect Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville started. U.S. Marshals are assisting state and local law enforcement with the multi-county search. Some of those officers were seen early Wednesday afternoon making their way inside...
ktvo.com
City condemns apartment building targeted by U.S. Marshals as part of Rongey search
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville has now condemned an apartment building that's recently been targeted multiple times by U.S. Marshals and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's SWAT Team as part of the search for Adair County murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. The property at 412...
ktvo.com
Denny A. 'Whitey' Daniels, 83, of Lancaster, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Please note the passing of Denny A. “Whitey” Daniels, 83, of Lancaster, Missouri, formerly of Cordova, Illinois. Mr. Daniels passed away at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born in Moulton, Iowa, on July 30, 1939, the son of Virgil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shooting wife with crossbow
The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning.
Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa veterans discuss health care access with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst
KEOSAUQUA, Iowa — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made a stop in Keosauqua Thursday to meet with constituents. The stop was part of her 99-county tour, in which she listens to Iowan’s concerns and takes their feedback to Washington. Among the attendees were several veterans. One of the main...
ktvo.com
Water tower in Downtown Kirksville to come down next week
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A few streets and businesses will be closed in Downtown Kirksville starting on Monday. That is a result of the Downtown Kirksville water tower being taken down. Sections of South Main, West McPherson and West Jefferson streets will be closed. Property owners in this area were...
ktvo.com
U.S. Marshals Service doubles its reward for Rongey's capture to $10,000
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward for information leading to the capture of wanted Adair County murder suspect, Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, is growing. The U.S. Marshals Service told KTVO Wednesday morning that it is increasing its portion of the reward from $5,000 to $10,000. There is an...
ktvo.com
Elberta Faye Pickett, 90, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Elberta Faye (Davidson) Pickett, 90 of Kirksville, MO passed away Monday (August 15th, 2022) at her home in Kirksville. The daughter of James and Fay Aritha (Elmore) Davidson, she was born February 7th, 1932 in Gibbs, MO. She graduated from LaPlata High School in 1950. In 1951 she came to Kirksville, where she worked at McClellan’s as a window trimmer and clerk. She also worked for McGraw, Nectar, Kirksville R-III Hot Lunch Program, Hollister Inc., Mattingly’s and Matco.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,
Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
kciiradio.com
Home Burglarized in Henry County
At approximately 10:55 a.m. August 10th, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary occurring in the 1200- Grid of Merrimac Road. An investigation determined that 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Kirby, of Wapello, had entered the residence and began to move and manipulate items inside. The residence was occupied by a juvenile at the time. Kirby is not known by the residents, nor did she have permission or consent to enter the dwelling.
Comments / 0