ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona slammed for ‘mafia’ treatment of Man Utd and Chelsea transfer target Frenkie de Jong by Rafael van der Vaart

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06NluB_0hJkUVDM00

BARCELONA have been slammed for their “mafia” treatment of Manchester United and Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong.

Holland legend Rafael van der Vaart reckons the Spaniards have acted like crooks regarding De Jong’s future this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEWfR_0hJkUVDM00
Barcelona have been accused of 'mafia' treatment regarding Frenkie de Jong's future Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cXPO_0hJkUVDM00
Rafael van der Vaart has slammed Barcelona for their unacceptable behaviour Credit: Getty - Contributor

Xavi Hernandez claims the midfield playmaker has a huge role at Barcelona this season.

But behind the scenes, club president Joan Laporta has tried putting the squeeze on De Jong by making him take a major pay cut.

That’s despite the club splashing out on expensive new signings including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Meanwhile, De Jong is still owed over £14MILLION in unpaid wages from last season.

And Barca are now threatening to take legal action unless De Jong backs down.

The situation has led to Chelsea and Man United both vying for the ace’s signature.

Incredibly, De Jong’s preference is to REMAIN at Barcelona despite his treatment there.

But one man who won’t shy away from what’s been going on is compatriot Van der Vaart.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The decorated attacker, who spent two seasons at Real Madrid, has hit out at Barca for their unfair tactics against De Jong.

He believes the star is absolutely entitled to the contract he signed with the Catalans.

And if there was a problem, it could easily have been resolved had Barcelona not taken such a hard stance from the outset.

Van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport: “You can’t treat people like that.

“Frenkie earns too much? First you sign a contract and then you fulfil it or you go on good terms, but not like that.

“This is mafia and they must be punished.”

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Liverpool's $63M Star Unhappy, Could Leave Jurgen Klopp's Side: Full Details

Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation at the Anfield club and could part ways. Keita's current contract is valid until 2023. Contract talks between Liverpool and Keita's representatives have stalled and his departure from the Merseyside club is possible regardless of the current injury crisis being faced by Jurgen Klopp, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has a credible record in the European transfer market.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Van Der Vaart
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Chelsea#Real Madrid#Spaniards#Raphinha#Catalans#Ziggo Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Footballers get stick over their money, but they do the right thing because they’re working class boys, says Ian Wright

IT has not been a good week for Premier League football. With headbutts, managerial red cards and multi-million pound transfer requests, stars have again been accused of being overpaid and over-pampered. But Ian Wright, one of top-flight football’s most successful players of all time, reckons the abuse from politicians and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
681K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy