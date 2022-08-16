ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

104.5 KDAT

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job

As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record

Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes

Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
LINN COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait

For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species

Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
DECORAH, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In

We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa

Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess

As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]

Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
IOWA STATE
News Break
Politics
104.5 KDAT

Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?

Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Are the Most Midwestern According to Science

Real people, with real jobs are spending a whole lot of time trying to figure out the answer to this vague yet seemingly simple question. Okay...there's a relatively easy way to find out the real answer, and that is by just straight up Googling "what is the Midwest?" According to...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
104.5 KDAT

[WATCH] Hudson Native’s Heart Stopping ‘Ninja’ Run

You might need to take a seat for this one. One Eastern Iowa native had the whole country on the edge of our seats this week. Iowans seem to always do well on the hit competition show 'American Ninja Warrior.' This year the crew from Cedar Falls came back with a vengeance.
104.5 KDAT

The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week

Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Shouldn’t Give Up On Monarch Butterflies Yet

Iowa is a top crop-producing state and in order to maintain that dominance in the industry, we need pollinators. But lately, people have noticed, or haven’t noticed, as many pollinators fluttering around outside. And this isn’t new. Jason Johnson with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service says that...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

