Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
24-Hour Giving Day On The 24th
JOIN FORCES FOR “GREATNESS AMPLIFIED” GIVING DAY. virtual fundraiser seeks to raise $200K in 24 Hours to help close the learning gap. On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County.
localocnews.com
Credit Union of Southern California donates $225,000 to local charities
In pursuit of its “People Helping People” philosophy, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donated a combined $225,000 to local charities based in surrounding communities the credit union serves. The charitable efforts took place over a one-month span. By the time the last check was signed, the...
localocnews.com
Rotary Club of Newport Beach Hosts “Source to Sea” Summit Sept. 10 & 11
On September 10 and 11, thousands of Rotary Club members in 10 western states will be participating virtually in the Source to Sea Summit, held at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room and hosted by the Rotary Club of Newport Beach. Source to Sea is part of the People...
localocnews.com
News Next Door: San Clemente Community Icons Don Brown, Fred Swegles Awarded Wall of Recognition Honors
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
MV after-school enrichment programs
The City of Mission Viejo is offering an array of after-school enrichment classes that are educational and fun. Classes include reading and math development, after-school sewing, engineering and robotics as well as a STEM lab. Check out these classes and more beginning on page 9 of the fall edition of...
localocnews.com
Backhausdance Named Resident Dance Company for Temecula Presents
Backhausdance, Orange County’s award-winning contemporary dance company led by Newport Beach resident Jennifer Backhaus, has performed in traditional theater venues such as the Irvine Barclay, and they’ve created site-specific dance programs at such venues as Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, the Newport Beach Civic Center green and the Orange County Museum of Art.
localocnews.com
Costa Mesa hires Robert Moya as Assistant Finance Director
Finance Director Carol Molina is pleased to announce that Robert Moya, a 21-year veteran of municipal government, has been appointed as the city’s new Assistant Finance Director effective Monday Aug. 1. Moya most recently was the Budget Manager for the City of Orange, where he held a variety of...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach State Park sees 190 volunteers at beach cleanup during busy summer season
On Saturday, August 13, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris along with OC Coastkeeper hosted a beach cleanup at the Huntington Beach State Park. The event saw a large turnout of 190 volunteers who quickly geared up and spread out across the coast to collect trash. Nearly 200 pounds of trash ranging from bags, bottles, cigarettes and other micro plastics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
American Lung Association seeks grant applications from innovative researchers throughout California
The American Lung Association in California announced the start of its 2023-2024 research awards and grants cycle. The organization is now accepting research grant applications from researchers here in California and across the nation with the potential to improve prevention, detection and treatment options for all lung diseases including lung cancer.
localocnews.com
City Adds Further Housing Element Updates in Attempt to Meet State Requirements
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
L.A. Metro Partners with Strive for Innovative Transit Ambassador Program as Strategy, Reinforcing Public Safety
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved a bold initiative to pioneer a multi-year transit ambassador program throughout its bus and rail system. Metro is contracting with Strive, a reputable and experienced wellness and community health partner, to implement and manage a diverse team of transit ambassadors.
localocnews.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
2023 brings revitalization of Fiesta Village, reimagination of coaster classic and transformation of Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel
Knott’s Berry Farm and the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel are proud to announce major changes debuting in 2023. Inside the park, Fiesta Village is being refreshed to further celebrate all the Hispanic cultural influences present in Southern California. The unveiling of the new Fiesta Village includes a reimagined Montezooma’s Revenge. The historic coaster will be renamed MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress, with an immersive storyline and new surprise thrills for its riders. And next door to the park, every aspect of the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel — from the front desk and lobby to the guest rooms and hotel restaurant — will be transformed with brand new theming based on the theme park and its founders.
localocnews.com
Youth Leadership Summit & Expo
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
localocnews.com
Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel set to begin major renovation, with full transformation to be completed in 2023
California’s first theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm, announced the beginning of a major renovation at the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel. The multi-million-dollar investment promises to offer guests a unique, memorable experience centered around the park’s founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott, that blends farm comfort and family hospitality seamlessly with contemporary design. Every aspect of the hotel will be transformed, from common areas such as the lobby and the pool area to conference rooms and a new outdoor banquet venue designed to elevate the experience for both corporate and leisure groups alike.
localocnews.com
Trustees Consider Resolution Calling for Local Control over COVID Guidelines, Push Final Vote to September
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, August 18, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable...
localocnews.com
2022 Santa Ana College football schedule and ticket information for home games
Santa Ana College coach Anthony White leads his team onto the field in a game last November. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Santa Ana College’s football team, coming off a breakthrough 2021 season, opens a new year on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Fullerton College at 6 p.m. at the Santa Ana Stadium.
localocnews.com
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
localocnews.com
Adventure City: A pint-sized place for family fun: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
Adventure City is a very small amusement park in Anaheim. Even though many people don’t know much about it, my experience there was really something to talk about. To describe the park, it is very tiny. It doesn’t have many rides, and only a few actual roller coasters. The roller coasters are good for kids like me. However, the other rides are probably better for smaller kids as they are slow and could be kind of boring.
Comments / 0