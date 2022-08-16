ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘Texas Pleather’ Man Accused of Confronting Police Inside Capitol on Jan. 6 and Tipped Off to Feds by Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty to a Felony

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Growler Wolf
2d ago

Didn’t any of these people have jobs ? How nice your able to just take time off and go be a criminal.

Republicans equal stimulus
2d ago

Lol. Shoulda taken her to dinner instead of going to the capital with your Q proud girls.

ǝʅqᴉꓭsdɯnɹꓕ
2d ago

I actually thought all those people came to help trump move.... boy was I wrong !

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

