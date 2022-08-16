‘Texas Pleather’ Man Accused of Confronting Police Inside Capitol on Jan. 6 and Tipped Off to Feds by Ex-Girlfriend Pleads Guilty to a Felony

Didn’t any of these people have jobs ? How nice your able to just take time off and go be a criminal.
Lol. Shoulda taken her to dinner instead of going to the capital with your Q proud girls.
I actually thought all those people came to help trump move.... boy was I wrong !
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices
Ohio Man Who Wore Company Jacket with His Name and Number to Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
A Capitol rioter who called the FBI and admitted to participating in the attack to try and 'clear his name' has now been charged
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'If you don't hear from me, I tried attacking the FBI': Armed man shot dead after targeting FBI Ohio office warned of attack just HOURS before on Trump's Truth Social, told supporters to kill feds after Mar-a-Lago search and attended Capitol riot
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
PA man arrested for threatening to slaughter FBI agents and ‘water the trees of liberty’ with their blood
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 110