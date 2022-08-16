Read full article on original website
Related
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
WSFA
WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants which produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than one hundred Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
alreporter.com
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin
The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. “That’s an enormous amount of money. That’s about 12 times the amount of Title […]
wvtm13.com
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
thebamabuzz.com
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15
We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
wtvy.com
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sheriff’s office is identifying the suspect arrested in connection to three shootings, two of which were along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia Wednesday, as Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital...
Louisiana Oysters Linked to Two Deaths in Florida This Month
Two people in Florida have reportedly died from eating raw oysters linked to Louisiana.
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
FOX Carolina
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
Comments / 5