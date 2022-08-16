ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest

Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin

The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
A look at how Alabama schools are spending COVID relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools in Alabama have received an unprecedented amount of money to combat learning loss and other impacts of the pandemic over the past two years. The state got roughly $3.14 billion through three rounds of federal funding. “That’s an enormous amount of money. That’s about 12 times the amount of Title […]
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15

We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
Man arrested after 3 shootings, including 2 on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A sheriff’s office is identifying the suspect arrested in connection to three shootings, two of which were along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia Wednesday, as Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital...
