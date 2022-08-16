Read full article on original website
Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen
A ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen was held at the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center with an unveiling of a new memorial. A truck wrap that features a photo of McKeithen’s memorial chair was unveiled at the morning ceremony. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from Saving...
Free breakfast and lunch at eight Gulfport schools
Eight Gulfport schools are eligible to receive free healthy breakfast and lunch for the current school year. Those schools are: Anniston Elementary, Bayou View Elementary, Central Elementary, Pass Road Elementary, West Elementary, and 28th Elementary as well as Central and Bayou View Middle School students will not have to pay for breakfast and lunch.
Singing River Health System holds public forum on options for continued care
A crowded board meeting in Jackson County offered information regarding the potential sale of Singing River Health System. Singing River doctors, board members, nurses, patients, and Jackson County residents spoke about the need to keep local care in the county. Residents have two options: vote to raise taxes, which leaves...
Harrison County Board President under investigation by state auditor
WXXV has learned that Harrison County District 4 Supervisor and Board President Kent Jones is under investigation by the state Auditor’s Office. Gulfport Police confirmed they were asked to be on standby for auditors on Monday afternoon at the ballfields next to the Isaiah Fredericks Head Start Center. WXXV...
Ocean Springs community pep rally
Tonight, Greyhound Nation will show out in force for an annual pep rally as the fall athletic season kicks off. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the pep rally with more.
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
Little People’s Academy in Harrison County alters bus runs
A transportation decision made by West Wortham Elementary and Middle School has left parents of several students frustrated and confused. For several years now, Little People’s Christian Academy owner Lori Rolison has had a steady bus routine with West Wortham School for her aftercare kids. The Little People’s bus...
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
Pascagoula PD investigating shooting at Cambridge Park Apartments
On August 18th, 2022, at around 7:00pm, Pascagoula Police dispatch received a call of shots fired at Cambridge Park Apartments, located on Shortcut Rd. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both subjects were transported to a medical facility for treatment. This is an active investigation...
Family and friends celebrate Minna Pearson’s 101st birthday at Gulfport Care Center
Elvis music echoed the halls and Dalmatian puppies were scattered throughout Gulfport Care Center in honor of Minna Pearson for her 101st birthday party celebration!. Cartoons, Elvis, and cake are just a few of Minna Pearson’s favorite things and had to be a part of Minna’s 101 birthday celebration.
Gulfport woman charged with theft of a vehicle in D’Iberville
A Gulfport woman has been charged in the burglary of a vehicle at Scarlet Pearl Casino. D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 33-year-old Jessica Anjanet Harris is charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle. Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on August 11 at the casino....
Gulfport couple each sentenced to 40 years in 2020 fatal shooting at Emerald Pines
A Gulfport were were each sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Judge Christopher Schmidt handed down the sentence in Harrison County Circuit Court after last week’s guilty pleas. 29-year-old Aaron Mays had 10 years suspended on his sentence with 30 to serve...
Ocean Springs Homeless Council shares ideas to address homelessness
Ocean Springs city officials met with the Ocean Springs Homeless Council to discuss recommendations aimed to address homelessness in the area. The council was founded in October of 2021 and soon after began its research on the best ways to address homelessness. After a six-month period, the group has come...
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
DMR authorizes plans to reconstruct Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi is working to reconstruct a popular pier and it just got the nod from the Department of Marine Resources. Today, DMR authorized the city to move forward with plans to rebuild the Lighthouse Pier at Highway 90 and Porter Avenue. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors...
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Gulfport Admirals
The Gulfport football program is batting .500 when it comes to winning a district title over the last decade, but the Admirals are not interested in leaving anything to a coin flip this season now two years removed from being on top at stop number 21 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days.
15-year-old arrested for bringing weapon to Harrison Central High denied bond reduction
A 15-year-old arrested earlier this month after he brought a loaded gun to the Harrison Central High School campus was denied a bond reduction. According to our media partner the Sun Herald, the teen was denied bond reduction after the judge heard testimony that the boy had brought the gun to school the day before he was arrested.
Pregnancy Resource Act offers tax credit
In April, Governor Tate Reeves signed the Pregnancy Resource Act into law. It’s a $3.5 million tax credit aimed to motivate people and businesses to donate to pregnancy resource centers across the state so they can continue to offer vital services to mothers and their families. Executive Director for...
Learn to play chess with the Mississippi Coast Chess Club
Looking for a chess club to join? The Mississippi Coast Chess Club meets at Newks in Gulfport each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Whether you’re a chess rook, queen, or king, all skill levels are accepted by the Mississippi Chess Club. The group is a friendly, informal...
Moss Point man sentenced to 17 years in drug trafficking case
A Moss Point will spend more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking case. Labaron Mitchell, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport to 211 months, or 17 years. He will serve that sentence after he is released from state custody, where...
