Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon

By Joseph Dames
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Cente r has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come far enough south to see locally. From time to time we do have the opportunity to see these northern lights in northern Oregon.

However, seldom does the forecast results pan out in the night sky. You will have to commit some time to getting outside of the city and up to a position that may be visible.

What’s different with this event? The space weather prediction center says, “a G3 storm has the potential to drive the aurora further away from its normal polar residence, and if other factors come together, the aurora might be seen over portions of Pennsylvania, Iowa, to northern Oregon”.

Learn more about what is the root cause of this storm in the graphic below.

Your best chance to see these will be late Wednesday night into Thursday. Open sky conditions should be fairly good for the forecast.

You can learn more about the process of how an aurora forms in the graphic below. Follow the graphic from left to right and you can follow the path of the particles that enter the earth and help create this stunning visual experience.

Enjoy the show friends!

Kraug Bevil
2d ago

This is awesome! I hope everyone who goes to watch stays safe, and keeps to familiar areas for viewing, don't go alone if you can help it. ❤

