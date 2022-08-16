ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Operator of Olive Branch Wing Stop forced to pay over $100K in penalties, DOJ says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJxU0_0hJkSIuj00

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Boss Wing Enterprises LLC, the operator of five Wing Stop restaurants in Mississippi, including at least one in Southaven, has been forced to pay over $100,000 in penalties after the Department of Justice (DOJ) discovered several violations.

The Department of Justice said that the Wing Stop operator violated child labor laws and made employees pay for their own uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages.

Boss Wing will be forced to pay up $114,427 in all, including $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers, the DOJ said.

Those violations stem from the violation of minimum wages when deductions for employees’ uniforms were taken from their paychecks, causing some people’s hourly wage to drop below the $7.25 federal minimum wage, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said they also discovered overtime violations when Boss Wing deduced safety training and background checks, illegally decreasing the rate-of-pay in weeks when workers earned overtime, causing those rates to drop lower than required by federal law.

“Restaurant industry employees work hard, often for low wages, and many depend on every dollar earned to make ends meet,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi. “The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate.”

The employer also failed to keep a record of employee hours worked and wage deductions, the DOJ said.

Along with that $51,674 in back wages for over 200 workers, Boss Wing will be forced to pay $62,753 in civil money penalties, the Department of Justice said.

Boss Wing also violated child labor laws by allowing a 15-year-old to work past 10 p.m. several times in June, the DOJ said. Children between 14 and 15 are prohibited from working before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.

Boss Wing operates five Wing Stop locations in Mississippi. One of those Wing Stops is in Olive Branch. The others are in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Starkville and Oxford, according to the Department of Justice.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TMZ.com

Rick Ross' Co. Hit with Big Fine Over Labor Violations at Wingstops

Rick Ross and his family are under fire in Mississippi for allegedly skimming money from the wages of their Wingstop workers -- and now they've been hit with fines. The U.S. Department of Labor says they hit Boss Wings Enterprises LLC -- Rick Ross's company -- with a $114,427 fine for back wages and other penalties after the agency determined their franchises were violating labor laws.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksdale, MS
Southaven, MS
Government
Oxford, MS
Business
City
Tupelo, MS
Olive Branch, MS
Business
Southaven, MS
Business
Starkville, MS
Business
State
Mississippi State
Starkville, MS
Government
Oxford, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Southaven, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Business
City
Olive Branch, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Starkville, MS
Olive Branch, MS
Government
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court turns down Biden’s emergency immigration appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down an emergency appeal from the Biden administration and left in place a Texas judge’s order that says the government must detain and deport immigrants who have serious crimes on their record. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson cast her first vote in dissent, saying...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Labor Day#Minimum Wages#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Department Of Justice
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Sidney Powell and other Trump attorneys oversaw effort to copy sensitive election data in 3 states, per reports

A team of computer experts successfully breached Georgia election files in January 2021, reports say. Trump attorney Sidney Powell reportedly helped oversee the effort in Georgia and two other states. The Washington Post and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained documents revealing the scope of the effort. A group of Trump-allied attorneys...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of its multiple problems related to clergy sex abuse. The SBC’s Executive Committee has received a subpoena, but no individuals have been subpoenaed at this point, according to the committee’s lawyers. “This is an ongoing investigation and we are not commenting on our discussions with DOJ,” they said. The statement from SBC leaders — including Executive Committee members, seminary presidents and heads of mission organizations — gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with widespread sexual abuse problems that have rocked the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid

A federal magistrate judge says the public has a right to see a video that purportedly shows an agent of the U.S. government engaged in excessive force in a raid at a Grainger County slaughterhouse. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger has shot down a bid by attorneys for a slew of federal agents to keep […] The post Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy