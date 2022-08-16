Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcboston.com
Police Shooting in Ludlow, Vt., Leaves Man With Serious Injuries
A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
nbcboston.com
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the Littleton Road crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts...
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With OUI in Fatal Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton
A wrong-way driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol caused an overnight crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, that left one person dead, according to state police. A Ford van was heading south on the northbound side of the interstate around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities, and hit...
Comments / 0