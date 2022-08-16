A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

