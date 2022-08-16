ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham ‘reach agreement with Napoli over £850k Tanguy Ndombele loan transfer with £25m option to buy’

By Kostas Lianos
 3 days ago

NAPOLI are set to sign Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele on loan, reports suggest.

Ndombele, 25, has fallen out of favour at Spurs and has been training alone during most of pre-season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWoW0_0hJkRpZ900
Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele is set to join Napoli on loan Credit: PA

The North Londoners have been looking for potential buyers to offload the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Napoli are close to signing the France international on loan in a deal worth almost €1million (£850,000).

Tottenham have accepted the Partenopei's proposal, which also includes a €30m (£25m) buy-out option.

Romano tweeted: "Napoli are now set to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham.

"Loan fee around €1m, buy option for €30m. Spurs have accepted their proposal.

"Final details being sorted on player side then it will be done.

"Deal revealed on day August 9, now almost done."

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in 2019 following a record-breaking £63m deal.

However, the 25-year-old has since been struggling at Spurs, which is why he was sent back on loan to Lyon during the second half of last season.

The Frenchman has amassed a total of five goals and 18 assists in 111 appearances across all competitions in North London.

