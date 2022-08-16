ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

City Council Agrees to Begin Construction for Memorial Park

A new memorial is set to be built in Amarillo to honor first responders. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council agreed by unanimous vote to move forward with constructing a memorial park honoring first responders from the 26 counties, named after the late AJ Swope. Wendi Swope spoke after...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo city leaders hear report on funding for infrastructure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council heard a committee report today saying they need to look at fees to build dedicated funding for infrastructure like streets. Water and sewer infrastructure is already paid for by dedicated enterprise funds, but the report says the council should look at whether those fees are high enough.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Approves All Spending Items on Agenda

Amarillo City Council spent nearly $30 million during today’s regular meeting. As we reported yesterday, the council’s agenda listed twenty different spending items on the consent agenda. Each of the agenda items was passed during a single vote on the consent agenda package except for item Y. Item...
AMARILLO, TX
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Depositions in Civic Center trial to start Wednesday

Update (12:30 p.m.) Officials from Alex Fairly’s legal team provided MyHighPlains.com with the expected schedule for the depositions for the ongoing Civic Center litigation. The schedule was provided as follows: Wednesday Cole Stanley Stephanie Coggins Monday Freda Powell Howard Smith Ginger Nelson Jason Herrick Tuesday Eddy Sauer Laura Storrs, individually and as the city’s designee […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department. The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded...
BORGER, TX
#Texas Panhandle#Urban Construction#First Responders Memorial#Amarillo City Council#Friends Of Aj Swope Board
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead. According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead. Amarillo police...
AMARILLO, TX
News Break
Politics
KFDA

WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night. According to the release, last night at around 11:50 p.m., The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near S. Cleveland Street. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the rear corner...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Amarillo City Council Delays Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Vote

Amarillo City Council postponed taking action on an item relating to taxpayer funded lobbying efforts during their regular meeting today. The item, listed on the agenda as item 3A, was related to a resolution setting out the city’s state and federal legislative priorities. The vote to postpone taking action...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a train derailment in between Hereford and Dawn. The derailment happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD. The Dawn Volunteer Fire Department said the derailment happened overnight. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will...
DAWN, TX

