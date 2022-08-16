Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
City Council Agrees to Begin Construction for Memorial Park
A new memorial is set to be built in Amarillo to honor first responders. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Council agreed by unanimous vote to move forward with constructing a memorial park honoring first responders from the 26 counties, named after the late AJ Swope. Wendi Swope spoke after...
Amarillo city leaders hear report on funding for infrastructure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council heard a committee report today saying they need to look at fees to build dedicated funding for infrastructure like streets. Water and sewer infrastructure is already paid for by dedicated enterprise funds, but the report says the council should look at whether those fees are high enough.
VIDEO: Center City presents $19,500 grant to WT to help with downtown center parking shortage
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo city leaders hear report on funding for infrastructure. Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park. Updated: 11 hours ago. 1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County. Updated: 22 hours ago. VIDEO: Amarillo Animal...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Approves All Spending Items on Agenda
Amarillo City Council spent nearly $30 million during today’s regular meeting. As we reported yesterday, the council’s agenda listed twenty different spending items on the consent agenda. Each of the agenda items was passed during a single vote on the consent agenda package except for item Y. Item...
VIDEO: Amarillo Department of Public Health partners with Amarillo Parks & Recreation for yoga in the park
VIDEO - River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office. VIDEO - River Road ISD hosts active shooter demonstration with Potter County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:54...
Depositions in Civic Center trial to start Wednesday
Update (12:30 p.m.) Officials from Alex Fairly’s legal team provided MyHighPlains.com with the expected schedule for the depositions for the ongoing Civic Center litigation. The schedule was provided as follows: Wednesday Cole Stanley Stephanie Coggins Monday Freda Powell Howard Smith Ginger Nelson Jason Herrick Tuesday Eddy Sauer Laura Storrs, individually and as the city’s designee […]
Amarillo Area Corvette Club hosting car show this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Corvette Club will be hosting a car show this weekend. It’s Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vineyards Neighborhood on Broadway south of the north loop. Food, music, raffle prizes and the redesigned NewsChannel 10 storm chasing...
Railroad company donates $4,000 to Borger Fire Department
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A railroad company donated $4,000 to the Borger Fire Department. The Panhandle Northern Railroad, LLC, (PNR) which is managed affiliate of OmniTRAX, presented the check for the 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The award recognized companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded...
Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting resulting a woman dead. According to the officials, on Aug. 18, at around 5:11 a.m., officers were sent near Athens about a woman with gunshot wounds. When officials arrived they found that the woman was dead. Amarillo police...
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
Amarillo firefighters respond to early morning structure fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department (AFD) responded to an early Wednesday morning structure fire at around 3:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of SE 11th. According to AFD, upon arriving at the scene, crews found a large shed on fire in the backyard along with a fence and a power pole with […]
Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society moving rescue and foster operations from AAMW
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society announced today it is moving its rescue and foster operations to a new location after being in the city animal shelter for years. In the announcement, the group said it had operated at the shelter since the 1970′s. The city previously...
Amarillo ISD provides comment on Thursday threat at Caprock
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) In an email sent out to parents and guardians Thursday evening, officials with Amarillo ISD provided further comment on Thursday morning’s incident at Caprock High School. The email said the following: Dear AISD Parents, We want to take this opportunity to reach out to you about reminding your student how important the […]
WATER WASTERS: Viewers send in photos of water overuse at Town Square Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters, some viewers have been adamant about one area that’s seen a lot of what appears to be water abuse. Over the last several weeks, NewsChannel 10 has received several photos from concerned viewers, and from observation, the Amarillo Town Square Village is pretty wet. And it’s not all on the grass areas.
Crews responded to multiple structure fires overnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires that happened last night. According to the release, last night at around 11:50 p.m., The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire near S. Cleveland Street. Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the rear corner...
Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is hosting its Tractor Jubilee this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dameron park in Hereford. The event will include a tractor parade and show, food booths and vendors, bounce houses, a washer and volleyball tournament, and music.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Amarillo City Council Delays Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Vote
Amarillo City Council postponed taking action on an item relating to taxpayer funded lobbying efforts during their regular meeting today. The item, listed on the agenda as item 3A, was related to a resolution setting out the city’s state and federal legislative priorities. The vote to postpone taking action...
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple violations. Abel Delacruz Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, evading arrest or a burglary of a rail car. 37-year-old Flores weighs around 150 pounds and...
Crews responding to train derailment between Hereford and Dawn
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a train derailment in between Hereford and Dawn. The derailment happened in the area of Highway 60 and Road DD. The Dawn Volunteer Fire Department said the derailment happened overnight. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene and will...
The Reserve at Amarillo partners with Bubba’s 33 to host back to school party and supply drive
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Reserve at Amarillo is partnering with Bubba’s 33 to put on a back to school party and supply drive this Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, networking, and giveaways. The event will take...
