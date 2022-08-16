Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
NBC Miami
Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police
Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday at a hotel in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Shooting That Left Suspect Dead, Miami-Dade Detective Critically Injured
UPDATE: Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry has died, the department announced Wednesday night. Click here for an updated story. New video shows the wild confrontation and shooting that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a Miami-Dade Police detective fighting for his life. Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry was critically wounded in...
WSVN-TV
3 suspects taken into custody after dumping stolen vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to an end in Southwest Miami-Dade. Police captured three people who were suspected of bailing from a stolen vehicle. They were handcuffed in the area of Southwest 82nd Street and 72nd Avenue after officers said they dumped the stolen vehicle on the Snapper Creek Expressway.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home
A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
Miami-Dade police officer dies days after shootout, officials say
MIAMI, Fla. — A Miami-Dade police officer has died days after being shot in the line of duty, officials said Wednesday. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry died after being shot during a shootout Monday night in Miami. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce...
NBC Miami
Girlfriend IDs 2nd Suspect Who Was Shot, Killed in Miami Springs Hotel
The second suspect connected to an armed robbery that led to the shooting of a Miami-Dade detective has been identified. His girlfriend identified Jamie Robles as the man who was shot and killed by officers Tuesday in a hotel room in Miami Springs. Robles, who goes by Rico, recently moved...
NBC Miami
Person With Umbrella Prompts Lockdown at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus
A person carrying a backpack with an umbrella inside prompted a lockdown and large police response at Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus Wednesday morning. Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the college located on Southwest 104th Street after reports of a suspicious person. Footage showed a large police presence at...
WSVN-TV
Broward SAO files motion in case of man accused of groping 10-year-old at Pembroke Lakes Mall amid mother’s quest for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is working to ensure the man who, police said, groped her 10-year-old daughter at Pembroke Lakes Mall stays behind bars, and her efforts have finally paid off. On Wednesday, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion in the case of...
cw34.com
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
NBC Miami
2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting ‘Down': Sources
Officers took down a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured, sources said. The scene just unfolded at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, where there was a large presence of law enforcement. Sources said Jeremy...
NBC Miami
6 to Know: 20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges
No. 1 - A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death...
Click10.com
MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Fighting for Life After Shooting Identified
The Miami-Dade Police detective critically injured after a shooting that left a suspect dead has been identified as a five-year veteran of the department. Det. Cesar Echaverry was fighting for his life Tuesday after he was shot in the head Monday night. "We stand together praying for him and we...
Click10.com
Suspect killed at Miami Springs motel connected to fatal police-involved shooting
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Shots were fired after police officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a Miami Springs motel late Tuesday afternoon. It was connected to a police-involved shooting that happened Monday night in Miami that left 29-year-old Officer Cesar Echaverry hospitalized and clinging to his life, and a suspect dead.
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
Click10.com
Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Detective Hurt in Shooting ‘In Harm's Way Every Day' as Member of RID
While every police officer puts their life on the line every day, the detective who was shot Monday night is part of a small detail within the Miami-Dade Police Department that routinely encounters dangerous scenarios. There are about three dozen officers who make up the department's Robbery Intervention Detail, a...
