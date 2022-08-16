ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective

A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Who Shot Student, Robbed Him of $1 Arrested: Miami Beach Police

Police have arrested a man who they say shot an architecture student after stealing $1 from him last month in Miami Beach. Miami Beach Police detectives took Ranier Figueroa, 25, into custody Thursday at a hotel in Miami Springs in connection with the July 21 shooting. Miami Beach Police said...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Cruiser Crashes Into Cutler Bay Home

A wild scene Wednesday night at a Cutler Bay home after a Miami-Dade Police Department cruiser crashed into it. Only in Dade reports that an on-duty MDPD unit was responding to an emergency call when the officer crashed into an occupied residence at the 9600 block of Cutler Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
CUTLER BAY, FL
cw34.com

Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2nd Suspect Connected to Miami-Dade Officer Shooting ‘Down': Sources

Officers took down a second armed robbery suspect connected to a shooting that left his accomplice dead and a Miami-Dade detective critically injured, sources said. The scene just unfolded at the Extended Stay America hotel in Miami Springs, where there was a large presence of law enforcement. Sources said Jeremy...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: 20 People in Florida Facing Voter Fraud Charges

No. 1 - A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested for murder of 44-year-old man in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the July 2 stabbing death of 44-year-old Hector Armando Alcaraz Rodriguez in Dania Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jake Kristain Varian Braves, also known by the alias “Jay Smith,” stabbed Rodriguez at his...
DANIA BEACH, FL

